SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Pac-12 Back in AP Poll, but No Pac-12 teams in Top 10

Oregon, which is the only Pac-12 team ranked in the top 25, may depend on quarterback Tyler ShoughPhoto by Andy Nelson, Image Content Services LLC - USA TODAY

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 teams were back in the Associated Press top-25 college football poll released Sunday, but they were barely included.

AP did not include Pac-12 teams last week, but with the Pac-12's decision on Thursday to restart its fall program on Nov. 6, the wire service decided to include Pac-12 and Mountain West Conference teams this week.

The Pac-12 had no teams ranked in the top 10 on Sunday, and the only Pac-12 team ranked at all in the top 25 was Oregon, at No. 14. That represents a drop of five spots from the Ducks' preseason ranking of No. 9.

It seems unlikely the Ducks will gain much ground over the next few weeks since they don't play a game for five weeks.

The only other Pac-12 teams to receive votes were USC, Utah and Washington. USC, which was ranked 17th in the preseason, got enough votes to be ranked 29th, while the Utes, 22nd in preseason, would have been 35th this week. Washington received four voting points, which would have placed the Huskies 39th.

Cal and Arizona State were listed among the others receiving votes in the preseason AP poll, but neither got any votes Sunday.

It is possible voters were reluctant to vote for Pac-12 teams until they start playing games.

Only four Big Ten teams were ranked in this week's top 25, and that conference does not play its first game until Oct. 24. Ohio State, which was second in the preseason poll, is only sixth this week.

Clemson and Alabama remained first and second in this week's rankings, but Florida moved up to No. 3. Oklahoma, which was No. 3 last week, slipped to No. 18 after losing to Kansas State, while LSU, which was No. 6 a week ago, dropped to No. 20 after losing to Mississippi State.

Mississippi State, behind the play of former Stanford quarterback KJ Costello and the coaching of former Washington State head coach Mike Leach, moved into the rankings at No. 16.

No Mountain West teams received any votes.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ed Gray's 48-Point Masterpiece Ended With a Broken Right Foot

Although a Broken Foot Ended Gray's Season, Cal Reached the Sweet 16

Jeff Faraudo

Cal DL Coach Andrew Browning Ranked Among Pac-12's Top Recruiters

Bears assistant coach was the primary recruiter on four players who committed to Cal for 2021, putting Browning among the best recruiters in the conference

Jake Curtis

Top-50 Prospect DaRon Holmes II Has Cal on His List of Four Finalists

Holmes Attends Montverde Academy in Florida, But Grew Up in Arizona

Jeff Faraudo

Should We Expect Some of the Pac-12's Opt-Out Players to Opt In Again?

There Is No Immediate Word From Cal Cornerback Camryn Bynum

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Approves 7-game Fall Football Season, Starting Nov. 6-7

Basketball will begin Nov. 25; schedules will be announced in the coming days; no spectators will be allowed to attend games

Jake Curtis

by

Diable Canyon

Pac-12 Chances of Getting a Team in College Football Playoff Are Slim

Everything is working against the conference, and it might take cancellations elsewhere for the Pac-12 to have a shot at a national championship

Jake Curtis

Cal Football Must Adjust on the Fly in Preparation for a Different Season

Justin Wilcox Suggests the Playbook Could be a Bit More Streamlined Than Usual

Jeff Faraudo

Ex-Cal Star Marvin Jones Not a Favorite of NFL Fantasy Players in Week 3

Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, DeSean Jackson, Keenan Allen are other former Cal players who get a mention by Fantasy experts for this weekend's pro games

Jake Curtis

Yet-To-Be Announced 2020 Schedule May Not Include Either L.A. School

Cal AD Jim Knowlton Says, `Nothing is Really Normal' in the COVID-19 Era

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Expects to Begin Football Training Camp Oct. 9 for Nov. 6 Opener

City of Berkeley will allow Bears to expand its activities starting Friday. Players who participate in fall football don't lose a year of eligibility

Jake Curtis