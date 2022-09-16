Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Impressed With Cal's Defense

First-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman had been a defensive coordinator throughout his coaching career, so he knows a thing or two about defense, and he is impressed by what Cal does on that side of the ball.

"They give you a couple different looks," Freeman said Thursday. "They'll play three down, but they also get into some four down, and the big nose guard, 91, man, he's a house and he's going to be hard to move."

No. 91 is Ricky Correia, who is 6-foot-4, 335 pounds, not quite the size of a comfortable bungalow in the Berkeley Hills, but certainly big.

In each of their first two games, the Bears started two defensive linemen -- Correia and defensive end Ethan Saunders -- along with four linebackers and five defensive backs in their nickel package. When it goes to three defensive linemen in running situations, Cal will add 305-pound Jaedon Roberts to Correia and Saunders up front, although several other linemen will rotate in.

Cal ranks third in the Pac-12 in scoring defense after two games but just seventh in total defense, and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon was disappointed in the tackling and effort of his defensive players.

"They're an aggressive unit," Freeman said. "Obviously the linebacker [Jackson Sirmon] being the defensive coordinator's son, you know exactly what is expected, and I'm sure he's the quarterback of that defense.

"They're going to be a great challenge for our offense."

Notre Dame ranks 117th of the 131 FBS schools in both scoring offense (13.5 points) and total offense. and it ranks 114th in yards per rushing attempt (3.07) and 97th in passing offense.

Manti Te'o Returns to South Bend

Former Notre Dame All-American linebacker Manti Te'o, who led the Irish to a No. 1 ranking and a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2012, is scheduled to return to Notre Dame this weekend.

"Anytime you can have one of your greats come back, it is a great thing for your players," Freeman said.

Freeman is not expecting a pregame speech from Te'o, but hopes he arrives in time to meet the team.

"I would love for him to say hello to the team," Freeman said.

Iosefa Not on Depth Chart

Cal inside linebacker Muelu Iosefa, who started 10 games last year, was not on the depth chart for the first two games for unexplained reasons. He was expected to be back with the team this week, but he is still not listed on the three-deep depth chart for this week.

Iosefa was not scheduled to be a starter this season, but was expected to get significant playing time.

Starling Not on Depth Chart

Wide receiver Mason Starling, a 6-foot-4 junior college transfer expected to help Cal in the red zone, missed the first two games with an unspecified injury and is not listed on the depth chart this week.

