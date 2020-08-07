The conversation has begun between the Pac-12 Conference and the #WeAreUnitedGroup.

The two parties met by phone for two hours on Thursday night, with the dialogue focusing primarily on health and safety measures, sources told Jon Wilner of the Mercury News.

The meeting was described as a “healthy, productive exchange,” but players did not hear what they want on their demand that the conference share 50 percent of its football revenue.

They were told, according to the story, that such an arrangement is “not something the schools were supportive of” because it would create a “path to the student athletes becoming employees.”

Players announced details of their demands last weekend, threatening to opt-out of fall camp and the football season if they were not satisfied. Fall practice is scheduled to begin for Pac-12 teams on Monday, Aug. 17, and the first games will be played Saturday, Sept. 26, pending approval of local public health officials.

The Mercury News reported that the Pac-12 was represented on the call by four people — commissioner Larry Scott, assistant commissioner Chris Merino and athletic directors Mark Harlan of Utah and Ray Anderson of Arizona State. There were 12 players on the call.

None of the players on the call were identified, but Cal offensive linemen Valentino Daltoso and Jake Curhan have been active in the #WeAreUnited movement.

Players want assurances related to safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, health insurance that extends six years beyond their eligibility to cover potential side effects of illness during their playing days, and assurances their scholarships will be secure if they opt-out this season.

The two sides agreed to resume their conversation next week, although a specific date apparently was not set.

Topics of discussion that are expected to be discussed further include:

Updates on the recommendations from the medical advisory committee about safety protocols for the next phase

How the schools will treat players who opt out of the season over concerns about coronavirus

Eligibility extensions for players who opt out, which already is being discussed by the NCAA on a national basis

Making sure none of the schools ask players to sign Covid-19 liability waivers.

According to the Mercury News story, players’ concern about proper safety protocols being in place for the start of practice coincides with the conference’s medical advisory committee “evaluating plans” to ensure a safe environment.

Big Ten Conference football players this week followed the lead of the Pac-12 group by announcing a series of demands associated with player health and safety. But the Big Ten players stopped short of threatening a boycott if their demands were not met.

There have been no reports that players and officials from the Big Ten have initiated discussions

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference announced on Friday its initial COVID-19 management requirements for fall sports, including centralized testing through a third-party provider that will give football players tests at least twice each week during the season, typically six and three days prior to games.

The SEC also announced requirements and testing protocols related to other fall sports, including the use of protective masks.

Elsewhere, the Big Sky Conference reportedly has canceled its fall football season, postponing it until the spring, according to multiple media sources.

