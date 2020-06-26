Pac-12 Football: Oregon-Oregon State Drop 'Civil War' Name to Rivalry

Oregon State and Oregon announced Friday that they will no longer use the term “Civil War” when referring to athletic events between the two schools, which are traditional rivals.

The annual football game between the Ducks and Beavers has been called the Civil War for nearly 90 years. Games in other sports involving the two schools had begun using that monicker as well.

Oregon has faced Oregon State in football 123 times since their first meeting in 1894, making it the fifth-most-played rivalry among current FBS schools. Oregon-Oregon State have played each other 354 times, the most in major college basketball.

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon was among the leaders in calling for a change in the Civil War name. Dixon, who was born in Oakland and attended San Leandro High Shool, was the Pac-10 player of the year in 2007.

Former Beavers stars Steven Jackson and Ken Simonton were among the Oregon State leaders in the move to drop the reference that is offensive to African Americans and many Americans.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said a number of Oregon alumni and athletes have questioned the use of the term Civil War for the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry. The decision to drop the name came after meeting with the Oregon State student athlete advisory committee.

This announcement is another example of people and organizations responding to the need for greater awareness and sensitivity regarding issues of racial injustice.

The Civil War is a reference to a conflict that involved a Confederacy that wanted to preserve slavery in this country.

Here is Oregon State's release on the dropping the Civil War:

Officials at Oregon State University and the University of Oregon announced Friday that effective immediately the term "Civil War" will no longer be used in connection with intercollegiate competition between the two schools.

"Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery," said OSU President Ed Ray. "While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter."

"A number of student-athletes, alumni and friends of Oregon State University have questioned the use of the term Civil War in our rivalry series in recent years," said Beaver Vice President and Director of Athletics . "We initiated discussions with our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) about the possibility of eliminating the name "Civil War" from our series and with their leadership, we are moving forward.

"We will embrace members of the university community, alumni, student-athletes, and friends of Oregon State to assist in a collaborative process with the University Of Oregon to consider other names for this historic rivalry."

OSU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), made up of current student-athletes from every intercollegiate sports program, supports removing Civil War from the series. Former Beaver standouts Steven Jackson and Ken Simonton are among prominent alumni who have also expressed approval and will be a part of the renaming process of the rivalry.

"I had the opportunity last week to meet with many student-athletes and the pulse of the group was clear that we are in full support of renaming the Civil War," said Joel Walker, OSU's SAAC president and a current Beaver men's soccer student-athlete. "The group stood strong on the belief that if we want to create change within our university, conference and nation, that taking a stand will not only initiate change but hopefully will encourage other institutions to reflect on the history of the names and buildings on their campuses."

"I want to thank University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill and Athletic Director Rob Mullens for their collaboration in this process and look forward to working together to continue to highlight this outstanding rivalry, said Barnes."

The football series between Oregon State and Oregon is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country in the Football Bowl Subdivision with the 124 edition Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The two schools have competed in men's basketball a record 354 times.



Here is Oregon's release on the decision to drop the Civil War monicker for games between Oregon and Oregon State:

The University of Oregon and Oregon State University Departments of Athletics have mutually agreed to no longer refer to Oregon-Oregon State rivalry games as the "Civil War." This decision is effective immediately and includes all athletic competitions in the 2020-21 academic year and in the years ahead.

The schools made the decision following mutual discussions as well as conversations with university officials and input from current and former student-athletes from both schools.

"Today's announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change," said Oregon Director of Athletics . "Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports."

"I want to acknowledge and thank the current and former student-athletes who raised concerns about the historic name of the rivalry games played between our two institutions," UO President Michael H. Schill said. "We need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity. While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports."

The football series between Oregon State and Oregon continues with the 124 annual game on Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, ranking this rivalry fifth in college football for the most games played in the series. The Oregon-Oregon State series holds the collegiate record for the most men's basketball games played with 354.

