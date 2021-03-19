FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Pac-12 in NCAA Tournament: Oregon State Leads Tennessee at Halftime

Can the Beavers hold on in the second half and pull the upset?
Surprising 12th-seeded Oregon State used its strong defense to take a 33-19 halftime lead over fifth-seeded Tennessee in a first-round NCAA tournament game on Friday.

The Beavers led by 19 points with less than a minute left in the first half, but the Vols scored five late points, the final two coming on a steal and layup by Keon Johnson at the halftime buzzer.

Tennessee shot 25.8 percent in the first half (8-for-23) and missed its first nine three-point shots before finishing the half 2-for-13 from long distance.

Oregon State center Roman Silva averages just 5.3 points but he had 12 first-half points on 6-for-6 shooting.

His layup with 1:06 remaining in the half gave the Beavers their largest lead at 33-14.

Tennessee played Friday's game without John Fulkerson, who averages 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. He suffered facial fractures when he took an elbow in the SEC tournament and was considered a game-day decision against Oregon State.

Tennessee entered the NCAA tournament with an 18-8 record after finishing fourth in the Southeastern conference. 

Oregon State came into the NCAAs on a hot streak and a 17-12 record. After being picked to finish last and winding up tied for sixth in the Pac-12, the Beavers beat three NCAA tournament teams -- UCLA, Oregon and Colorado -- in consecutive days to win the Pac-12 tournament and earn a berth in the NCAA tournament.

