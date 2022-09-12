Cal running back Jaydn Ott is 2-for-2, winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for the second straight week.

Ott scored two touchdowns in the Bears’ 20-14 victory over UNLV — becoming the first Cal player in three years to reach the end zone via run and pass reception.

He is the first Cal player to win consecutive Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors since the award was created in 2010.

Against the Rebels, Ott rushed seven times for a team-high 52 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. He scored on a 6-yard run up the middle and on a fourth-and-2 play from the 12, in which he caught a pass in the left flat and leaped over a would-be tackler and into the end zone.

A week earlier, Ott rushed for 104 yards against UC Davis — the highest rushing total by a Cal freshman in his debut in the 21st century.

Through two weeks, Ott ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing, averaging 78.0 yards per game. The 6-foot, 205-pounder from Chino is picking up 6.5 yards per attempt.

Cal (2-0) returns to action Saturday against Notre Dame (0-2) in South Bend, Indiana.

Cover photo of Jaydn Ott leaping over a UNLV defender into the end zone

