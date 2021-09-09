Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon, UCLA Lead Rose Bowl Predictions
Oregon remains the leading contender for the Pac-12’s Rose Bowl berth, but two of the seven sites we cited have UCLA in that game.
Washington remained in the bowl picture according to most experts despite its embarrassing loss to Montana, but Cal dropped out of the picture following its loss to Nevada after being pegged to land a postseason berth in the preseason bowl projections. Jon Wilner did project Cal to be in one of the other bowls that might invite a Pac-12 team.
It remains uncertain whether the Redbox Bowl will be played so some experts included it in their projections and some didn’t.
The pecking order of Pac-12 bowl tie-ins appears below the projections of these seven sites.
Jon Wilner (San Jose Mercury-News)
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – UCLA vs. Big Ten
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – USC vs. Big 12
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Arizona State vs. Big Ten
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 -- Oregon vs. ACC
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – Utah vs. ACC
Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Colorado vs. Mountain West
ESPN-owned bowls (First Responders, Armed Forces and perhaps Gasparilla) – Cal
At Large bowl – Oregon State
Brett McMurphy (Action Network)
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – UCLA vs. Penn State
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – Oregon vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – USC vs. Boston College
Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Washington vs. Boise State
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Utah vs. Michigan State
*Redbox Bowl, TBD – Colorado vs. Maryland
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Penn State
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 -- UCLA vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl, De. 28 – USC vs. North Carolina
Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Colorado vs. Nevada
Las Vegas, Dec. 30 – Arizona State vs. Indiana
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 -- Utah vs. Miami (Fla.)
*Redbox Bowl, TBD – Washington vs. Purdue
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Wisconsin
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – USC vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 – Utah vs. Boston College
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – UCLA vs. Virginia Tech
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Arizona State vs. Northwestern
Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Washington vs. Boise State
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Penn State
Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 – USC vs. UCF
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – Washington vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 – UCLA vs. Virginia Tech
Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Arizona State vs. Boise State
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – Colorado vs. Virginia
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Utah vs. Iowa
*Red Box Bowl, TBD – Stanford vs. Maryland
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Penn State
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 -- USC vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 -- Washington vs. Boston College
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 -- Utah vs. Virginia Tech
Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – UCLA vs. Boise State
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 -- Arizona State vs. Indiana
Rose Bow, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Penn State
Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 – USC vs. UCF
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – Washington vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 – UCLA vs. Virginia Tech
Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 -- Arizona State vs. Boise State
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Utah vs. Iowa
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – Colorado vs. Virginia
*Redbox Bowl, TBD – Stanford vs. Maryland
Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:
College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), ESPN, and Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hard Rock Stadium), ESPN.
1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.
2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio (Alamodome), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.
3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 s. Big Ten
4. Holiday Bowl: Date to be determined, time to be determined, San Diego (venue to be determined), FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC
5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium), CBS – Pac-12 vs. ACC
6. LA Bowl: Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium), ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.
*7. Redbox Bowl (if it is played): Date to be determined, time to be determined, San Francisco Bay Area (venue to be determined), TV to be determined – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten. It's unclear where the Redbox Bowl would fall in the pecking order if it is played.
First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this bowl against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.
Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this bowl against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.
Cover photo by Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports
