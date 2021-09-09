Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon, UCLA Lead Rose Bowl Predictions

Cal drops off the board of the seven sites that predict bowl matchups after Week 1

Oregon remains the leading contender for the Pac-12’s Rose Bowl berth, but two of the seven sites we cited have UCLA in that game.

Washington remained in the bowl picture according to most experts despite its embarrassing loss to Montana, but Cal dropped out of the picture following its loss to Nevada after being pegged to land a postseason berth in the preseason bowl projections. Jon Wilner did project Cal to be in one of the other bowls that might invite a Pac-12 team.

It remains uncertain whether the Redbox Bowl will be played so some experts included it in their projections and some didn’t.

The pecking order of Pac-12 bowl tie-ins appears below the projections of these seven sites.

Jon Wilner (San Jose Mercury-News)

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – UCLA vs. Big Ten

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – USC vs. Big 12

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Arizona State vs. Big Ten

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 -- Oregon vs. ACC

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – Utah vs. ACC

Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Colorado vs. Mountain West

ESPN-owned bowls (First Responders, Armed Forces and perhaps Gasparilla) – Cal

At Large bowl – Oregon State

Brett McMurphy (Action Network)

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – UCLA vs. Penn State

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – Oregon vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – USC vs. Boston College

Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Washington vs. Boise State

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Utah vs. Michigan State

*Redbox Bowl, TBD – Colorado vs. Maryland

USA Today

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Penn State

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 -- UCLA vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl, De. 28 – USC vs. North Carolina

Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Colorado vs. Nevada

Las Vegas, Dec. 30 – Arizona State vs. Indiana

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 -- Utah vs. Miami (Fla.)

*Redbox Bowl, TBD – Washington vs. Purdue

Jerry Palm (CBS Sports)

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – USC vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 – Utah vs. Boston College

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – UCLA vs. Virginia Tech

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Arizona State vs. Northwestern

Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Washington vs. Boise State

College Football News

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Penn State

Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 – USC vs. UCF

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – Washington vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 – UCLA vs. Virginia Tech

Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – Arizona State vs. Boise State

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – Colorado vs. Virginia

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Utah vs. Iowa

*Red Box Bowl, TBD – Stanford vs. Maryland

247 Sports

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Penn State

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 -- USC vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 -- Washington vs. Boston College

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 -- Utah vs. Virginia Tech

Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 – UCLA vs. Boise State

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 -- Arizona State vs. Indiana

Yahoo Sports

Rose Bow, Jan. 1 – Oregon vs. Penn State

Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 – USC vs. UCF

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 – Washington vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28 – UCLA vs. Virginia Tech

Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18 -- Arizona State vs. Boise State

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30 – Utah vs. Iowa

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31 – Colorado vs. Virginia

*Redbox Bowl, TBD – Stanford vs. Maryland

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), ESPN, and Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hard Rock Stadium), ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio (Alamodome), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 s. Big Ten

4. Holiday Bowl: Date to be determined, time to be determined, San Diego (venue to be determined), FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium), CBS – Pac-12 vs. ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium), ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

*7. Redbox Bowl (if it is played): Date to be determined, time to be determined, San Francisco Bay Area (venue to be determined), TV to be determined – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten. It's unclear where the Redbox Bowl would fall in the pecking order if it is played.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this bowl against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this bowl against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

