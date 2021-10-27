Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon to Rose, Everyone Else to Alamo

The 12 experts we cited have a logjam for the No. 2 Pac-12 bowl. Only Georgia seems set for the College Football Playoff

The 12 experts we cited for Pac-12 bowl projections as of Oct. 26 agree on one thing: Oregon is headed to the Rose Bowl at this point.

Everything else is up in the air.

Four different teams were named as the Pac-12's projected participant in the conference's No. 2 bowl, the Alamo Bowl: Utah, Oregon State, Arizona State and UCLA. And those four are then scattered throughout the projections of the other bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins.

That's how bunched the second tier of teams is behind the Ducks, who are creeping up on a College Football Playoff berth, although they don't even have a Rose Bowl berth sewn up.

And the Ducks' potential Rose Bowl opponent is a point of contention, as Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State are mentioned as possible Big Ten representatives in that game by the various experts.

Besides the bowls projected to feature Pac-12 teams, we provide a bonus: the projected College Football Playoff semifinal pairings from each site. Georgia is a unanimous pick, but Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State are getting mention for the other three berths.

Here are the bowl projections from 12 respected sites. All provide bowl pairings except for the San Jose Mercury-News' Jon Wilner, who only projects the Pac-12 team that will end up in a given bowl. (The Pac-12 bowl tie-ins and pecking order are listed at the bottom of this article.)

San Joe Mercury-News (Jon Wilner)

Rose Bowl – Oregon

Alamo Bowl – Utah

Las Vegas Bowl -- Arizona State

Holiday Bowl -- Oregon State

Sun Bowl – UCLA

LA Bowl – Washington

ESPN Bowl (Gasparilla, First Responder, Armed Forces) – USC

.

ESPN.com (Kyle Bonagura)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Ohio State

Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Iowa State

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Virginia

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Clemson

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Michigan

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) -- Cincinnati vs. Alabama

.

ESPN.com (Mark Schlabach)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Minnesota

Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl – Stanford vs. Air Force

First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Houston

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Ohio State vs. Oklahoma

.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Penn State

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Clemson

LA Bowl – Stanford vs. San Diego State

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Oklahoma

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Alabama vs. Ohio State

.

CBS Sports {Jerry Palm)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Wisconsin

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

*LA Bowl (no Pac-12 team projected for this berth)– Fresno State vs. Central Michigan

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

.

College Football News

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wisconsin

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl – Stanford vs. Army

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

.

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan State

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Minnesota

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Clemson

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Boston College

LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. Air Force

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Ohio State vs. Oklahoma

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Minnesota

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Clemson

LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State

First Responder Bowl – Stanford vs. Texas Tech

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Alabama vs. Ohio State

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Iowa State

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Penn State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Nevada

First Responder Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Alabama vs. Ohio State

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Oklahoma

.

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa

Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Wisconsin

Holiday Bowl – USC vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina State

LA Bowl – Arizona State vs. San Diego Bowl

Gasparilla Bowl – Washington State vs. Charlotte

Military Bowl – Stanford vs. Miami (Fla.)

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

.

Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Minnesota

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Nevada

Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. Wake Forest

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Fresno State

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

.

Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Clemson

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State

Gasparilla Bowl – Washington vs. Virginia Tech

--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati

--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

.

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), ESPN, and Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hard Rock Stadium), ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio (Alamodome), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 s. Big Ten

4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego (Petco Park), FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium), CBS – Pac-12 vs. ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium), ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this bowl against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this bowl against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this bowl

The Redbox Bowl (also known as the San Francisco Bowl) would have been No. 7 in the pecking order of Pac-12 bowls and was to match a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten team, but it has been canceled for the second straight year.

.

Cover photo of Oregon coach Mario Cristobal is by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports.

.

