Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon to Rose, Everyone Else to Alamo
The 12 experts we cited for Pac-12 bowl projections as of Oct. 26 agree on one thing: Oregon is headed to the Rose Bowl at this point.
Everything else is up in the air.
Four different teams were named as the Pac-12's projected participant in the conference's No. 2 bowl, the Alamo Bowl: Utah, Oregon State, Arizona State and UCLA. And those four are then scattered throughout the projections of the other bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins.
That's how bunched the second tier of teams is behind the Ducks, who are creeping up on a College Football Playoff berth, although they don't even have a Rose Bowl berth sewn up.
And the Ducks' potential Rose Bowl opponent is a point of contention, as Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State are mentioned as possible Big Ten representatives in that game by the various experts.
Besides the bowls projected to feature Pac-12 teams, we provide a bonus: the projected College Football Playoff semifinal pairings from each site. Georgia is a unanimous pick, but Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State are getting mention for the other three berths.
Here are the bowl projections from 12 respected sites. All provide bowl pairings except for the San Jose Mercury-News' Jon Wilner, who only projects the Pac-12 team that will end up in a given bowl. (The Pac-12 bowl tie-ins and pecking order are listed at the bottom of this article.)
San Joe Mercury-News (Jon Wilner)
Rose Bowl – Oregon
Alamo Bowl – Utah
Las Vegas Bowl -- Arizona State
Holiday Bowl -- Oregon State
Sun Bowl – UCLA
LA Bowl – Washington
ESPN Bowl (Gasparilla, First Responder, Armed Forces) – USC
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Ohio State
Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Iowa State
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Wisconsin
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Virginia
Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Clemson
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Michigan
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) -- Cincinnati vs. Alabama
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Minnesota
Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State
Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State
Armed Forces Bowl – Stanford vs. Air Force
First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Houston
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Ohio State vs. Oklahoma
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Penn State
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Clemson
LA Bowl – Stanford vs. San Diego State
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Oklahoma
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Alabama vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa
Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Texas
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Wisconsin
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville
*LA Bowl (no Pac-12 team projected for this berth)– Fresno State vs. Central Michigan
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Texas
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wisconsin
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State
Armed Forces Bowl – Stanford vs. Army
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan State
Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Texas
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Minnesota
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Clemson
Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Boston College
LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State
Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. Air Force
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Ohio State vs. Oklahoma
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa
Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Minnesota
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Clemson
LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State
First Responder Bowl – Stanford vs. Texas Tech
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Alabama vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Iowa State
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Penn State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina State
Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. North Carolina
LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Nevada
First Responder Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Alabama vs. Ohio State
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Oklahoma
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa
Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Wisconsin
Holiday Bowl – USC vs. North Carolina
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina State
LA Bowl – Arizona State vs. San Diego Bowl
Gasparilla Bowl – Washington State vs. Charlotte
Military Bowl – Stanford vs. Miami (Fla.)
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State
Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Minnesota
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Nevada
Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. Wake Forest
LA Bowl – Washington vs. Fresno State
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State
Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller)
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Wisconsin
Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Clemson
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina
LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State
Gasparilla Bowl – Washington vs. Virginia Tech
--Orange Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Georgia vs. Cincinnati
--Cotton Bowl (CFP national semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Ohio State
Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:
College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), ESPN, and Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hard Rock Stadium), ESPN.
1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.
2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio (Alamodome), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.
3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 s. Big Ten
4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego (Petco Park), FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC
5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium), CBS – Pac-12 vs. ACC
6. LA Bowl: Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium), ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.
First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this bowl against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.
Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this bowl against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.
Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this bowl
The Redbox Bowl (also known as the San Francisco Bowl) would have been No. 7 in the pecking order of Pac-12 bowls and was to match a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten team, but it has been canceled for the second straight year.
Cover photo of Oregon coach Mario Cristobal is by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports.
