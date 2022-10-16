Pac-12 Football Results: Colorado Gets First Win

Colorado became the last FBS team to get a win this season when it upset Cal 20-13 in overtime on Saturday in Boulder, Colorado.

The Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) were playing their first game under interim coach Mike Sanford following the firing of Karl Dorrell, and they won thanks to a defense that had been awful in the first five games.

Ultimately, a 22-yard touchdown pass from J.T. Shrout, who replaced Owen McCown in the second half, to Montana Lemonious-Craig in overtime provided the decisive points. The play was originally ruled an incompletion, but it was overturned on review when it was determined that Lemonious-Craig got his right foot down inbounds.

Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) entered the game ranked 130th of 131 FBS teams in scoring defense, yielding more than 43.2 points a game and allowing at least 38 points to all of its previous foes. It ranked dead last in the country in rushing defense by a wide margin, but held the Bears (3-3, 1-2) to one touchdown and 35 yards on the ground.

WASHINGTON 49, ARIZONA 39

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for a school-record 516 yards and also threw four touchdown passes to help the Huskies end a two-game losing streak. Penix completed 36-of-44 passes while easily breaking the record held by Cody Pickett, who passed for 455 yards against Arizona in 2001.

Two of Penix's touchdown passes went to Rome Odunze, who had nine catches for 168 yards for the Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12).

Jayden de Laura had a strong game for Arizona (3-4, 1-3), completing 24-of-34 passes for 400 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions..

Arizona got within 42-39 on a de Larua touchdown pass with 9:51 left, but Washington responded with a 75-yards touchdown drive to go ahead by 10.

Michael Penix Jr. throws a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze

