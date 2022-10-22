Pac-12 Football Results: Bo Nix Leads No. 10 Oregon Past No. 9 UCLA

No. 10 Oregon took control of the Pac-12 race with a remarkable offensive showing in its 45-30 victory over ninth-ranked UCLA in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon. The Ducks are now the only Pac-12 team unbeaten in conference play, and UCLA suffered its first loss of the season despite a strong offensive performance itself.

No. 10 Oregon 45, No. 9 UCLA 30

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix led a Ducks offense that scored on its first seven possessions of the game, with the last six of those scores being touchdowns. The Ducks finished with 544 yards of offense, and they did it against a UCLA team that led the conference in total defense entering the game.

The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won 23 games in a row at home, tying the school record, and it was their sixth straight victory overall this season. They scored more than 40 points in each of those past six games after an opening 49-3 loss to Georgia.

The Bruins (6-1, 3-1) had their nine-game winning streak halted because they could not stop Nix and the Ducks offense. Nix finished 22-for-28 for 283 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, and he also ran for 51 yards in a performance that could make him a Heisman Trophy contender. Bucky Irvin rushed for 106 yards for the Ducks, and Troy Franklin had eight receptions for 132 yards and two scores.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins offense also performed well. UCLA scored the first five times it had the ball (not including a kneel down when it took possession with one second left in the first half).

Thompson-Robinson was 27-of-39 for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, plus 38 yards on the ground, and Zach Charbonnet rushed for 154 yards on 20 carries.

Not until there was just 7:14 left in the fourth quarter did Oregon stop the Bruins from scoring points on a possession, and UCLA finished with 448 yards of offense. And the Bruins still lost by two touchdowns.

The biggest play turned out to be an onside kick. After Nix threw a 49-yard scoring pass to Troy Franklin to take a 17-10 lead in the second quarter, Oregon attempted an onside kick that was recovered by Oregon kicker Andrew Boyle. That gave Oregon the extra possession it needed, and the Ducks scored a touchdown on that drive to make it 24-10..

Stanford 15, Arizona State 14

A play initially ruled a completion that would have given Arizona State the ball inside the Stanford 1-yard line with three seconds left was overturned on review, allowing Stanford to win the game and end its 10-game losing streak against Pac-12 teams.

Arizona State faced a fourth-and-19 from the Stanford 43-yard line with 16 seconds left when ASU quarterback Emory Jones threw a deep pass along the left sideline, and Elijhah Badger caught the ball and fell out of bounds just inside the 1-yard line. With three seconds left, following an apparent first down, ASU hurried to the line of scrimmage to get off a play before time ran out.

However, before the Sun Devils (2-5, 1-4) could snap the the ball, officials stopped play to review the previous play. There was also a question of whether Badger scored on the play. But the review showed that Badger's right foot had barely landed out of bounds after making the catch. The call was overruled to make it an incompletion, giving Stanford the ball and the game.

The Cardinal (3-4, 1-4) won a game without scoring a touchdown for the first time in recent memory. Joshua Karty kicked five field goals.

Jones finished 14-for-25 for 227, one touchdown and one interceptions. Stanford's Tanner McKee was 33-for-57 for 320 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

