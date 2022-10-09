Pac-12 Saturday Football Results: UCLA Tops Utah

No. 18 UCLA established itself as the team to beat in the Pac-12 as Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet had big games in UCLA's 42-32 victory over 11th-ranked Utah in Pasadena on Saturday.

No. 18 UCLA 42, No. 11 Utah 32..

In Pasadena, Calif.: One week after handing then-No. 15 Washington its first loss, UCLA took care of preseason conference favorite Utah to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2005. The Bruins are 3-0 in conference games, while Utah slipped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12.

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet ran for a career-high 198 yards, and Dorian-Thompson was 18-for-23 for 299 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for a touchdown. Dorian-Thompson's near-perfect day was ruined when he threw a pick six on his final pass of the game with 31 seconds remaining.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising from 23-for-32 for 287 yards, but he turned the ball over twice. He threw an interception when Utah was threatening in the first quarter, then fumbled on a play that virtually ended the Utes' hopes.

Two plays pushed what had been a tight game in UCLA's favor.

The Bruins had a 28-25 lead when it faced a second-and-19 from its own 30-yard line in the fourth quarter. That when Thompson-Robinson hit Logan Loya for a 70-yard touchdown pass that made it 35-25 as seen in this video.

On Utah's ensuing possession, Rising fumbled on a fourth-and-1 run, and UCLA's Jaylin Davies picked it up at the Utah 39-yard line and returned it 38 yards to the 1-yard line, as seen below.

UCLA scored one play later to make it 42-25 with 9:26 remaining in the game.

Utah faces USC next week, while UCLA has a bye before playing Oregon the following week.

.

Arizona State 45, No. 21 Washington 38

In Tempe, Ariz.: Arizona State backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet came off the bench to lead ASU (2-4, 1-2) to an upset victory over 21st-ranked Washington, which suffered its second road loss in two weeks to drop to 4-2, 1-2.

It was ASU's first win this season over an FBS team, and most of it came without starting quarterback Emory Jones, who left the game with an injury late in the second quarter.

Bourquet had not thrown a pass this season when he entered the game, but he went 15-for-21 for 182 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His 2-yard touchdown pass to Elijhah Badger gave the Sun Devils a 45-38 lead with 7:23 left in the game.

Xazavian Valladay rushed for 111 yards for ASU, which recorded its first win for interim head coach Shaun Aguano.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was 33-for-53 for 311 yards, no touchdowns and one pick, and he got the Huskies to the ASU 31-yard line with 32 seconds left. But a bad snap on a third-down play resulted in a loss of 30 yards and ended the Huskies' chances.

Washington has lost eight in a row on the Sun Devils' home field.

Below, Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass that bounces off the head of his offensive guard, and Arizona State's Jordan Clark gets an interception off the deflection and returns it for a touchdown that gave ASU a 24-10 lead.

Story will be updated with later results.

.

Cover photo of Dorian Thompson-Robinson by Kiyoshi Mio, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport