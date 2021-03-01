Finally -- Pac-12 to Announce 2021 Football Schedule Tuesday

The other major conferences have already put out their slates for next fall

The Pac-12 will be the last of the five power football conferences to announce its 2021 schedule when it lays out its 2021 football slate Tuesday morning.

The Pac-12 schedule announcement will be part of a three-hour special on the Pac-12 Networks beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with a session with each of the 12 conference head coaches being part of the show after the schedule is announced.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox is scheduled to be on a 9:15 a.m. Cal was originally scheduled to open its 2021 season with a Sept. 4 nonconference home game against Nevada. Cal played only four games in 2020, finishing with a 1-3 record.

It's been a long wait for the Pac-12 announcement as other conferences have already announced their 2021 schedules.

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2021 schedule 33 days ago. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced next fall's schedule on January 28. The Big Ten followed soon thereafter, with an announcement on Feb. 5, and the Big 12 laid out its 2021 schedule on Feb. 11.

The American Athletic Conference, which is generally considered the sixth-best football conference, announced its 2021 schedule on Feb. 18.

They are all planning a 12-game regular-season schedule that begins in late August or early September, which is the traditional starting time for college football. This assumes there will be no need to modify schedules for virus-related reasons.

Here is the schedule of speakers Tuesday (All times are Pacific time)

8:30 a.m - Pac-12 Senior Associate Commissioner for Football Operations Merton Hanks

8:45 a.m. - Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards

9 a.m. - Stanford head coach David Shaw

9:15 a.m. - California head coach Justin Wilcox

9:30 a.m. - Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich

9:45 a.m. - UCLA head coach Chip Kelly

10 a.m. - USC head coach Clay Helton

10:15 a.m. - Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith

10:30 a.m. - Washington head coach Jimmy Lake

10:45 a.m. - Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham

The announcement program is available on the Pac-12 Networks and SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (channel 373). It is also available on the Pac-12 Now app.

Cover photo by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport