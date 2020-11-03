Cal Kicker Dario Longhetto Has FG Range Out to 52 Yards, Coach Says

Dario Longhetto has never attempted a field goal or an extra point since arriving at Cal, but special teams coach Charlie Ragle believes he can kick field goals from 50 to 52 yards out.

"If you're talking max range, I would say we would go into a game . . . I mean, he's hit 52, 53-yarders consistently in practice," Cal special teams coach Charlie Ragle said this week in the video above. "I think I would say, I think he could probably go a little bit longer, but in a desperation, so to speak. But if we're talking, on a consistent basis, I would say -- depending obviously on the conditions -- 50 to 52 would be where we would feel comfortable on a consistent basis, max range."

Longhetto will also handle the kickoff duties, and that kind of field-goal range suggests Longhetto should be able to get kickoffs into the end zone on a regular basis.

Rangle says that's probably true, although range on field goals does not necessarily translate into distance on kickoffs.

"The kickoff is a different entity," Rangle said. "A little bit different technique to the two."

Longhetto, a redshirt sophomore, succeeds Greg Thomas, who did the place-kicking for the Bears the past two seasons and never made a field-goal attempt of longer than 49 yards.

Longhetto's only game action last season came as a punter, but Australian Jamieson Sheahan will do the punting this season. Sheahan has never played in an American football game, but the Bears have confidence that he can get the job done based on his performances in practice.

Cover photo of Dario Longhetto punting is by Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports

