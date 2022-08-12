Raiders Release Former Cal WR Jordan Veasy

Former Cal wide receiver Jordan Veasy caught two passes for the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Thursday, but apparently it was not enough. Veasy was released by the Raiders on Wednesday.

Veasy is now a free agent, and will try to latch on with another team, although his best bet may be to sign with some team's practice squad.

Veasy was signed by the Raiders in May, but he was released on Wednesday to make room for wide receiver Chris Lacy, who was signed by the Raiders this week.

The 27-year-old Veasy caught two passes from former Cal quarterback Chase Garbers in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' exhibition opener against Jacksonville. Veasy also caught a 19-yard pass from Garbers that was negated by an offensive penalty.

Veasy was targeted five times in that game and had a chance to pull down a long pass earlier in the game, but it was broken up amid double coverage.

Veasy played at Cal in 2016 and 2017, and he had 38 receptions for 491 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

He was not taken in the 2018 NFL draft, and has bounced around to a number of NFL teams, mostly on practice squads. He got his first and only regular-season action last year when he played in two games for the Houston Texans, although no passes were thrown in his direction.

Cover photo of Jordan Veasy by Lucas Peltier, USA TODAY Sports

