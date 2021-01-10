Cal in NFL: Rams' Win Could Pit Jared Goff Against Aaron Rodgers

Two ex-Cal stars could face off next week after Goff comes off the bench to help Rams top Seahawks in playoffs

Former Cal star and current Rams quarterback Jared Goff did not start Saturday's playoff game against the Seahawks. And he did not play particularly well when he did play. But he is advancing in the postseason and presumably will regain his starting status in next week's second-round game, probably against the Packers and ex-Cal star Aaron Rodgers..

John Wolford was the Rams' starting quarterback in their 30-20 first-round playoff victory over Seahawks in Seattle. But he suffered a neck injury on the Rams' second possession of the game and had to be hospitalized.

That forced Goff to enter the game less than two weeks after he had right-thumb surgery that kept him out of the final regular-season game last week.

The thumb injury seemed to affect Goff's passing, and he handled all sideline activities with his left hand. He started Saturday's game 4-for-14 for 98 yards, with a few of his passes missing the mark by a wide margin. He was 0-for-4 in the second half before completing his final five passes, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods that gave Los Angeles a 30-13 lead with 2:28 left in the game.

The Rams will face the Packers in Green Bay next week unless the Bears upset New Orleans on Sunday, which would earn the Bears a berth against the Packers.

If the Saints win, creating a Rams-Packers matchup, it would match two former Cal quarterbacks, both of whom were first-round draft picks: the Rams' Goff, who played three seasons at Cal from 2013 through 2015, and the Packers' Rodgers, who played two seasons at Cal in 2003 and 2004 and seems headed for his third NFL MVP this year.

If the Bears beat the the Saints, the Rams would play the winner of Saturday's late game between Tampa Bay and Washington.

The Rams have some concerns for next week with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp leaving Saturday's game with injuries, and Goff may not be fully recovered from his thumb injury. But with Wolford in the hospital, Goff presumably will be the starter next week.

