Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s best quarterback in three specific categories — accuracy, decision-making with the football and tied for first in touch — according to rankings devised by an ESPN panel of 11 analysts.

The former Cal star also is second-best in the NFL in mechanics, field vision and pocket presence, behind only Tom Brady in all three categories.

Rodgers emerged No. 3 in second-reaction ability (the ability to make something happen when the play breaks down), fourth in arm strength and ninth in toughness. Not surprisingly, the 38-year-old is not among the top-10 in either scrambling ability or designed-run ability, both categories topped by Lamar Jackson.

Brady, still going strong at 45, finished first (or tied for first) in five categories: touch, mechanics, field vision, pocket presence and compete level. Josh Allen was was rated atop the list for arm strength and toughness, with Patrick Mahomes first in second-reaction ability.

Here’s the breakdown, with comments, where applicable, from ESPN’s experts:

Arm strength

Josh Allen, Bills Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Justin Herbert, Chargers Aaron Rodgers, Packers Matthew Stafford, Rams Russell Wilson, Broncos

Biggest surprise: The surprise for me here is how high some of the "older" quarterbacks are on the board. Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert might be in a class of their own. But for Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson, it is a testament to their talent that they follow right behind; they have all played at least a decade in the NFL and are still considered among the best in terms of arm strength. -- Tim Hasselbeck

Accuracy

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

2. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

3. Joe Burrow, Bengals

4. Patrick Mahomes Chiefs

Best of the best: Aaron Rodgers somehow sees throws others might never discover, but the icing on the cake is he also executes them. Down the field, on the move and when facing pressure, Rodgers excels no matter the circumstances. He has completed 69.8% of his passes over the past two seasons, second best in the NFL. -- Feld Yates

Touch

T-1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

T-1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

4. Joe Burrow, Bengals



Best of the best: Tom Brady's preparation and ability to diagnose a defense before the snap are second to none, and one of the trickle-down impacts of that is a surreal ability to anticipate pass windows. He can throw the strikes. But what stands out is how well he gets the ball to where it has to be -- on the exact line or with the exact loft needed. -- Field Yates

Mechanics

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

3. Joe Burrow, Bengals

4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs



Best of the best: Who is the best of the best here should not be a mystery, as Tom Brady's dedication to mechanics has become almost a side career. He is not fleet of foot, but no other quarterback stays on balance and is prepared to throw when opportunity knocks better than Brady. -- Field Yates

Field vision

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs



Best of the best: Patrick Mahomes is a threat to any defense for many reasons, but one area that is particularly difficult to defend is his ability to read the field both pre- and post-snap. Mahomes shows the instincts to elude pressure and keep his eyes down the field for uncovered wideouts. No play is over for the Kansas City QB until the whistle blows. -- Field Yates

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

2. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs



Best of the best: You can see it for yourself when you watch Aaron Rodgers, but we can easily quantify this area, too: His 1.3% career interception rate is the best in NFL history. Rodgers hasn't thrown 10-plus picks in a season since 2010 and has a 136-to-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the past four seasons. -- Field Yates

Stat to know: Rodgers led all QBs with the lowest interception rate last season at 0.8%. It was by a healthy margin, too. The next-best QB in terms of interception rate was Cousins at 1.2%. -- Seth Walder

Compete level

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

3. Josh Allen, Bills

4. Aaron Rodgers Packers



Best of the best: Tom Brady finds himself atop another category, and it should come as no surprise. His longevity -- he'll be the first 45-year-old starting quarterback -- is not the byproduct of luck; it's the reality of an individual who has made nearly every decision in his adult life to positively impact his football playing career. His competitive drive is boundless. -- Feld Yates

Toughness

1. Josh Allen, Bills

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

9. Aaron Rodgers, Packers



Pocket presence

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs



Best of the best: While Tom Brady is among the league's least mobile quarterbacks in many metrics, his pocket navigation is the best because of his pristine footwork and the ability to marry that footwork to what he is seeing and anticipating. And Brady has the mindset to stand tall in the pocket to face pressure and knows when he must get rid of the ball. All 10 of our voters put Brady at No. 1 on their list here. -- Field Yates

Scrambling

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

2. Josh Allen, Bills

3. Kyler Murray, Cardinals



Designed-run ability

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

2. Josh Allen, Bills

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles



Second-reaction ability

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Josh Allen, Bills

3. Aaron Rodgers, Packers



Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

