Cal in NFL: Richard Rodgers Back on Eagles Practice Squad

Former Cal tight end Richard Rodgers was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad on Wednesday as he continues his comings and goings on NFL squads.

OK, follow along the Rodgers path of transactions the past several weeks.

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound Rodgers had been with the Eagles since the 2018 season, playing in 21 games. He was effective for the Eagles last season playing in 13 games, with four starts, and he recorded 25 receptions for 352 yards and two touchdowns.

However, he was released during the final cutdowns before the regular season began, even though the Eagles kept four tight ends.

On Sept. 21, he was signed to the Eagles' practice squad when tight end Zach Ertz was put on COVID-19 list. There was a possibility Rodgers might play against Dallas Monday night a few days later, but Ertz was cleared from the COVID list and played against the Cowboys.

Rodgers was released from the Eagles' practice squad a day later.

Then Rodgers signed with the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad on Oct. 13 because Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was placed on injured reserve.

However, the Cardinals acquired Ertz in a trade with the Eagles a few days later, and Rodgers was released from Arizona's practice squad.

Now he is back with the Eagles, with the possibility that he could be elevated to the active roster at some point. That is, if he does not get released again.

