Betting against Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem like a smart idea.

But even Rodgers is attempting to portray the Green Bay Packers as underdogs this NFL season as other storylines grab headlines, with Tom Brady going to Tampa Bay and former Packers coach Mike McCarthy now running things in Dallas.

"I think the beauty is there's a lot of conversation about other teams, whether it's Tom and Tampa, or the teams that were really solid last year, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, Philadelphia, Dallas with Mike and what they've done to their roster,” the 36-year old former Cal star told reporters.

“I like where we're at as far as kind of flying under the radar even though we went 13-3 last year. We've got a chance to prove what kind of team we are to start the season out on Sunday, and I look forward to the opportunity.”

The Packers, who lost to the 49ers in last year’s NFC championship game, open the 2020 season Sunday on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

*** Jared Goff hopes his offseason tweaks prompt a resurgence by the Rams

There seems little consensus about Rodgers and his team. The Packers ranked just 15th in ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index and face 30-to-1 odds of winning the Super Bowl, according to Vegasinsider.

Rodgers has been so good for so long that even hints of mortality can cause overreaction to his alleged demise.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN wrote that Rodgers “will be out to prove his unimpressive numbers from last season (26 touchdowns, four interceptions and one of the lowest passer ratings of his career) were simply a product of changing to a new offensive system and not a decline in talent given his age.”

A 26-to-4 ratio of touchdowns-to-interceptions is “unimpressive?” Even for the NFL’s career passing rating leader, Rodgers’ 2019 numbers were hardly alarming.

But Demovsky also identified Rodgers as his “bold prediction” choice to win his third MVP trophy this season, perhaps fueled in part by Green Bay apparently finding its quarterback of the future n the NFL draft.

“He might not be willing to say that the Packers' decision to draft Jordan Love will light a fire under him, but there are those who know him who think it will -- or that it already has,” Demovsky wrote.

Photo by Dan Powers, USA Today

Andrew Brandt of SI goes one step further, not only picking Rodgers to win the MVP but also projecting the Packers to beat Tennessee in the Super Bowl.

“Now, with a limited lifespan in Green Bay due to the Jodan Love pick, and a bruising running back in A.J. Dillon as another weapon, I like Aaron as MVP and the Packers to win it all,” Brandt wrote.

Rodgers seems to have emerged from a somewhat turbulent offseason feeling good about things.

"I think my quality of life has been pretty high, based on some important decisions I've made in my own life," said Rodgers, making no reference to his breakup with girlfriend Danica Patrick. "And just finding my center a little bit better during these strange months during the offseason. So I came in excited to see the guys, excited to continue to build relationships with them and get to know them.”

The Packers are in their second season under coach Matt LaFleur, so that transition is now behind them. Those around Rodgers have watched a happy camper and sense no issues between him and Love, currently listed as No. 3 not he depth chart.

"Aaron's been awesome," backup quarterback Tim Boyle told ESPN. "To be quite honest with you, this is probably the best mood I've seen him in training camp. Not that he's been in bad moods, but he's spunky, he's throwing jokes around.

“I think part of it is the comfort level of the offense. Like myself, he doesn't really have to think about formations, that kind of stuff. But he's in a great mood. We joke around 24/7, and Jordan brings a nice aspect into the mix. But yeah, Aaron's been great. He's not grumpy at all.”

Tight end Marcedes Lewis, also talking with ESPN, said there is no bad blood within the team and Rodgers is simply at a point in his career where he feels “in control” of everything.

“When you're in a position that Aaron's in, done so much and accomplished so much in his life and in this league -- MVPs, Super Bowls -- there's no reason to be insecure or unsure of anything,” Lewis said. “Aaron is in control of his process. Nothing on the outside -- all external influences don't really matter.

"He's very internally motivated, and right now, I think that's what you're getting out of him, is that he believes he's one of the best. And he's gonna continue to prepare that way and play that way.”

.

*** Aaron Rodgers' NFL career statistics:

.

*** SI picks the winner of three key Week 1 games in the NFL:

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.