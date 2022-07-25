Aaron Rodgers, Keenan Allen, Cameron Jordan Rank High in ‘Madden 23’

The ratings assigned in the “Madden” video games have taken on a life of their own. More than one NFL player has complained that his grade or ranking is not as high as it should be. Quite simply, the players care about the ranking they receive in this video game.

Reputable sites, such as NFL.com and ESPN.com, assess the ratings, noting where the "Madden" grades are right and, more often, where they are wrong, in their opinion.

Three former Cal players received high grades that put them among the top 10 players at their position, although some would argue they should have been ranked even higher.

---The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, who played at Cal in 2003 and 2004, is ranked as the second-best quarterback with a grade of 96.

Fans of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen might argue Rodgers is ranked too high, but Rodgers’ supporters will claim the Packers star should be No. 1, ahead of Tom Brady, who is the top-ranked quarterback with a 97 rating. After all, Rodgers was ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL in an ESPN survey of NFL personnel earlier this month.

Last year Rodgers was ranked as the third-best quarterback for "Madden 22," behind Brady and Mahomes, but Rodgers' rating last year (96) was the same as this year.

Former Golden Bears quarterback Jared Goff received a rating of 72, which ranks tied for 27th among quarterback and behind the likes of Zach Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Fields, among others.

---The second former Golden Bear who received a top-10 ranking at his position is Los Angeles Chargers veteran Keenan Allen, who played at Cal for three seasons from 2010 through 2012.

He is ranked tied for eighth among wide receivers with a grade of 91. He had his third straight season (and fourth overall) of more than 100 receptions or more in 2021 as well his fourth season of 1,100 receiving yards or more.

Last year, Allen was ranked seventh among wide receivers in "Madden 22," and his grade was two points higher at 93.

This year's Madden 23 top-10 wide receivers:

1. Davante Adams, Raiders: 99

2. Cooper Kupp, Rams: 98

3. Tyreek Hill: 97

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals: 96

5. Stefon Diggs, Bills: 95

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings: 93

7. Mike Evans, Buccaneers: 92

T-8. Terry McLaurin, Commanders: 91

T-8. Keenan Allen, Chargers, 91

10. Amari Cooper, Browns: 90

Former Cal wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. received a rating of 82, which ranks tied for 36th among wide receivers.

---New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan received a 91 rating as an “edge” defensive player, which ranks Jordan tied for the sixth-best among edge rushers. Myles Garrett has the highest rating with a 99, which is the highest the game presents.

1. Myles Garrett, Browns: 99

2. T.J. Watt, Steelers: 99

3. Nick Bosa, 49ers: 94

T-4. Von Miller, Bills: 92

T-4. Khalil Mack, Chargers: 92

T-6. Joey Bosa, Chargers: 91

T-6. Cameron Jordan, Saints: 91

T-8. DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys: 90

T-8. Chandler Jones, Raiders: 90

10. Rashan Gray, Packers: 89

Jordan, who played for Cal from 2007 through 2010, had 12.5 sacks in 2021, the sixth time he recorded double-digit assists in a season.

He also was ranked tied for sixth among edge rushers in last year's "Madden 22," although he had a rating of 93 last year.

--Finally, Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu received a grade of 82, and is tied for the 12th-best rating among defensive tackles. That’s a pretty good rating considering Alualu missed virtually the entire 2021season with a broken foot. Alualu played for Cal from 2006 through 2009.

So how are these grades determined?

Here is the explanation from dexalytics.com:

The Madden Rating for each player is a composite of scores in 43 categories that each player is graded on and players are categorized as either rookies or veterans. For rookies, data from pro days and the NFL combine are used to determine the ratings for speed, strength, and other performance categories. For veterans, these attribute scores are assigned based on NFL game film and scouting reports.

It's unclear which people determine those scores. Until 2015, Donny Moore was the Madden “Ratings Czar,” but since he retired from that post, there have been few details on the names of the people who do the ratings.

Cover photo of Keenan Allen is by Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

