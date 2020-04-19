CalSportsReport
Cal Football: No Charges Filed in Sexual Assault Case Allegedly Involving Cal Recruit

Cal football coach Justin Wilcox

Jake Curtis

A football recruit who signed with Cal was one of several players involved in an alleged sexual assault two years ago, the Seattle Times reported this week.

No charges were filed against the players, but the story is receiving renewed interest in the Seattle area.

According to the Seattle Times story, a 16-year-old girl told police that she was sexually assaulted by four Eastside Catholic High School football players, one of whom is scheduled to play at Cal on scholarship. 

Cal Athletics released a statement in response to the report. Here is that statement:

"We are aware of allegations outlined in a media report regarding an incident involving students at a Seattle-area high school and are working to gather additional information. Due to federal student privacy laws, the University is not permitted to share additional information."

The alleged victim said the incident occurred while she and the players were riding in a pickup truck in Bellevue, Wash., in the spring of 2018.  Two other football players were riding in the cab part of a pickup truck.

The four football players ackowledged they had sex with the girl, according to the Times report, but they claimed it was consensual. 

After an investigation that lasted several months, the King County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file criminal charges, saying there was not enough evidence to prosecute the players.

The Seattle Times story does not name the victim or the four players who were under investigation because none of them was charged.

According to the Seattle Times report:

Clyde Hill police chief Kyle Kolling said he and others involved in the investigation were “surprised” and “frustrated” by the decision not to prosecute.

A legal battle has ensued regarding the possible release of information about the case to the Seattle Times.

Eastside Catholic won two Washington state 3A championships after the alleged incident.

Read the entire Seattle Times story here.

