Report: Troy Taylor Accepts Stanford Job After Sac State's High-Octane Finale

Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee has reported that former Cal star Troy Taylor has accepted the Stanford coaching job.

Taylor's final game at Sacramento State was an unforgettable one.

In a 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word of San Antonio in their FCS quarterfinal-round playoff game Friday night, Taylor’s Hornets ran up these remarkable numbers:

— They totaled 738 yards of offense

— Compiled 48 first downs

— Ran 109 plays

— Successfully pulled off two fourth-quarter onside kicks

— Came back three times from 11-point deficits

Why wouldn't the Cardinal be interested in a coach who can generate an offense that prolific?

Taylor, 56, who left Cal as the program all-time passing yardage leader, was been considered the frontrunner to replace David Shaw at Stanford since Friday when former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett reportedly withdrew from the field.

Afterward Friday's game, Taylor chose not to publicly address speculation he could be leaving his hometown school to coach the rival of his alma mater.

“Tonight I’m just going to go home and go to sleep,” he said. “I’m just tired, emotionally and physically but grateful. I’m just going to take it a day at a time right now and focus on taking all this in and all the relationships . . . and then kind of deal with that (Saturday)."

Taylor compiled a remarkable 30-8 record in three seasons with the Hornets. They were 12-0 this season, winning their third straight Big Sky Conference title.

Sac State began the playoffs as the No. 2 overall seed, boasting a 12-0 record. In a game that featured 57 points in the fourth quarter alone, the Hornets were done in Friday night by four turnovers — one of which UIW returned for a touchdown — and by Cardinals quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr.

The 24-year-old, who is playing for his fifth team in a seven-year college career, was the star of the highest-scoring game in FCS playoff history. He passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 183 more and two more TDs.

“He’s unbelievable,” Taylor told the Sacramento Bee. “Electric.”

“He’s the best player in the country,” said UIW coach G.J. Kinne. “He proved it.”

Scott, whose season is not over, already has set an FCS record with 59 touchdown passes while leading an Incarnate Word team (12-1) that will face No. 3 seed North Dakota State in the semifinals a week from now. UIW averages 53 points per game.

Taylor told his players “how much I love them and how proud I am. It hurts when you don’t win the last game. That doesn’t change how I feel about them. It was an unbelievable effort. Our guys always think we’ll find a way. This is a special group. Pretty phenomenal.”

