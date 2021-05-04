Aaron Rodgers Mystery: Each Shred of Evidence Is Examined, Interpreted

A 'like' on an Aaron Rodgers tweet is significant; release of a marginal player has relevance; chances former Cal star will be elsewhere is estimated; when a trade might happen is gauged

The Aaron Rodgers saga has become a Netflix mystery series. Or so it seems.

The former Cal quarterback has said nothing publicly since the report surfaced last week that he wants out of Green Bay, so it is up to all print, TV and radio sports journalists to fill in the blanks.

Every little piece of evidence is analyzed. Every possible outcome is speculated. Betting odds are presented.

Reporters are reading things into an Aaron Rodgers’ “like” on a tweet. The release of Jake Kumerow last September is said to have contributed to Rodgers’ dissatisfaction. June 1 suddenly has become a key date. Possible trades are presented. Journalists speculate on the chances that Rodgers will be a Packer next season.

Is the issue money or respect or commitment or communication or longevity or vanity or power or age (he's 37)? Or all of the above? And it becomes must-see TV because Rodgers is the reigning MVP, and no reigning MVP has ever played for a different team the following season.

And we in the public are required to take sides despite limited information: Is Rodgers’ trade request justified? Are the Packers blameless?

Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg suggests in the video atop this story that the Packers are not guilty of the charges leveled at them.

So let’s look at some of the things being said.

In a story with the headline: “Aaron Rodgers said something, sort of, about his situation,” respected NFL reporter Mike Florio noted this:

Rodgers, who has said nothing about his situation with the Packers, clicked the “like” button on the Monday tweet from receiver Davante Adams that created a stir: “Gotta appreciate what u got while you got it!”

The implications are boundless. Apparently.

Maybe Adams is lamenting he may no longer have Rodgers throwing passes to him and Rodgers is acknowledging it. Or maybe Packers fans should prepare themselves for a Rodgers departure and cherish the fact they had him for so long. Or maybe Adams is telling Rodgers that he should appreciate the team he has, and Rodgers is agreeing. Or maybe it has nothing to do with football at all.

A few days ago, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport suggested that the Packers’ September 2020 release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow soon after Rodgers had praised Kumerow was a major contributor to Rodgers’ dissatisfaction with the team.

Wade through this video to get to the last few seconds, when Rapoport talks about the Kumerow factor.

If you are not familiar with Kumerow he started four games for the Packers in 2019, when he caught 12 passes. After being released by the Packers he signed with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, was elevated to the active roster for six games in 2020 and had one reception. He was waived in December, claimed and then released by New Orleans, then put on and off the Saints' practice squad before signing a future contract with the Bills. This undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Whitewater is now part of the plot, whose release is being called a “death knell” to Rodgers’ allegiance to the Packers.

Then there is the obligatory speculation on the chances that Rodgers will remain with the Packers.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky makes three interesting – albeit speculative – statements in the video below.

First he notes that June 1 is a key date, saying a trade of Rodgers is most likely to occur after that because the Packers' salary-cap situation changes then.

Second, he says the Packers never planned to hace Jordan Love ready to start NFL games in 2021 and would probably make a trade for a veteran quarterback if Rodgers leaves.

Third, and most significantly, Demovsky says at the end of his interview that there is less than a 5 percent chance that Rodgers will be with the Packers for the 2021 season. Demovsky has covered the Packers for more than 20 years and has covered Rodgers extensively, so he should be considered a credible witness in this case. And he places retention chances at less than 5 percent despite the fact that the Packers have stated definitively they won't trade Rodgers

Later in that video, Marcus Spears of ESPN says “it will take a miracle” for the Packers to keep Rodgers.

Then ESPN presents the opinions of several “experts” based on their limited knowledge of the situation:

So if we assume Rodgers will be traded, which team will get him? That, of course, leads to countless speculative stories about which teams would pursue Rodgers and what they could offer.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell provides seven possible trade partners, although you have to pay a subscription fee to see it.

Or you could watch this video featuring the opinion of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on possible trades for Rodgers

The Raiders and Broncos -- reportedly -- seem to be the teams most interested in Rodgers in a possible trade, and are two teams that seem to interest Rodgers. But back in 2008, the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were Brett Favre's top choices as trade destinations, and he wound up with the Jets.

The fact that Rodgers is engaged and was a guest host on Jeopardy! are subplots to the story, providing possible hints to his motivation.

We could even go back to Rodgers' classic quote during the 2005 NFL draft as a clue to Rodgers' approach today.

We don’t know what will happen and we can’t expect Rodgers to give us any additional clues. Afterall, it’s a Netflix mystery series, where we guess what will happen for weeks while the focus of the investigation reveals nothing until the final episode.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

