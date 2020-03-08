CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: RB Coach Aristotle Thompson Pleased Angelillo Switched to 'Good Side of Life'

Jake Curtis

New running backs coach Aristotle Thompson is easy to like.

His enthusasm, optimism and willingness to joke around make him fun to be around. 

Thompson is all business when it comes to training his running backs to be physical beings, though.

"My whole intention in coaching running backs is to get them to attack defenders," he said Friday. "We're not going to be guys who run out of bounds. I'll say that right now. I'll say that for anybody. . . . When we get to the film this afternoon, that is what they are going to hear: 'Hey, finish that run.'"

Chrisopher Brown Jr. fits that mold of a physical runner, and Thompson will try to make him even more punishing.

And Thompson also has the use a fullback, the personification of physical football. New coach Bill Musgrave will use the fullback on occasion, and Zach Angelillo requested the switch from linebacker to fullback after the 2019 season to become the only fullback on the spring roster.

"It's always fun when you get guys who want to come over to the good side of life," Thompson joked.  "So many years walking around with a cloud above their head to come over and see the light is an 'aha' moment. Yeah, it's a breath f fresh air, but mostly a breath of fresh air for Zach."

Thompson is just kidding about the offense being the good side of life, of course, but Cal's identity the past few years has been as a defensive team. It would be helpful if the Bears could make the offense a place to be noticed, a place to be desired.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Bill Musgrave Brings Back the Fullback Position

Will the use of a fullback make Cal a more successful offensive team?

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Cal-Oregon State Game Thread

Final regular-season game for both teams before next week's Pac-12 tournament

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Will Elijah Hicks Replace Evan Weaver as the Voice of the Team?

Hicks' position has changed, but he remains a passionate player willing to say what he thinks

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: LB Tattersall All the Way Back After Scary Injury

Will redshirt sophomore land the starting spot vacated by Evan Weaver's departure?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Rain Can't Stop Spring Pratice No. 3 on Saturday

Will the change of defensive play-caller make a difference?

Jake Curtis

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears' Season Ends With Loss to Arizona State

Cal's run of upsets is halted in Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals

Jake Curtis

by

OaklandBear

Cal hopes for a big game from top scorer Matt Bradley against Oregon State

The Bears have won just once on the road in Pac-12 play this season

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: The Bill Musgrave-Chase Garbers Partnership

The new offensive coordinator and the veteran quarterback must work well together

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bill Musgrave's Offense at Cal Will Look Like an NFL Offense

New offensive coordinator does not think he'll need to simplify things for the Bears

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Chase Garbers Studies Film of NFL Teams That Used Bill Musgrave's System

Bears' quarterback needs to learn the pro-style attack brought by new offensive coordinator

Jake Curtis