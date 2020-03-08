Cal Football: RB Coach Aristotle Thompson Pleased Angelillo Switched to 'Good Side of Life'

New running backs coach Aristotle Thompson is easy to like.

His enthusasm, optimism and willingness to joke around make him fun to be around.

Thompson is all business when it comes to training his running backs to be physical beings, though.

"My whole intention in coaching running backs is to get them to attack defenders," he said Friday. "We're not going to be guys who run out of bounds. I'll say that right now. I'll say that for anybody. . . . When we get to the film this afternoon, that is what they are going to hear: 'Hey, finish that run.'"

Chrisopher Brown Jr. fits that mold of a physical runner, and Thompson will try to make him even more punishing.

And Thompson also has the use a fullback, the personification of physical football. New coach Bill Musgrave will use the fullback on occasion, and Zach Angelillo requested the switch from linebacker to fullback after the 2019 season to become the only fullback on the spring roster.

"It's always fun when you get guys who want to come over to the good side of life," Thompson joked. "So many years walking around with a cloud above their head to come over and see the light is an 'aha' moment. Yeah, it's a breath f fresh air, but mostly a breath of fresh air for Zach."

Thompson is just kidding about the offense being the good side of life, of course, but Cal's identity the past few years has been as a defensive team. It would be helpful if the Bears could make the offense a place to be noticed, a place to be desired.