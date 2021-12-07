Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal's Top Running Back Christopher Brooks Enters Transfer Portal

    Bears will lose a player who led the Bears in rushing in 2021 and 2019
    Author:

    Christopher Brooks, who was Cal's leading rusher this season and in 2019, has entered the transfer portal. He will be a graduate transfer.

    He announced the move on social media:

    Brooks, previously known as Christopher Brown, looked like a budding star as a sophomore in 2019 when he played in all 13 games, including 12 starts, and ran for 914 yards and eight rushing touchdowns and also caught  22 passes for 166 yards and four more touchdowns.

    Injuries affected his 2020 season, when he played in three of Cal's four games with two starts and had just 21 carries for 65 yards and one touchdown and also had four receptions for 17 yards. Injuries again affected Brown at the start of the 2021 season, and was not the starting tailback in the opener, with Damien Moore earning that spot.

    But as the season went on, Brown seemed to get stronger. He became the Bears' starting tailback late in the season and was the main ball-carrier down the stretch.

    Brooks finished the season with team-leading 602 rushing yards, a 5.2 yards average per carry and four touchdowns. He also had 19 receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

    He had a season-high 131 yards on the ground against Stanford, and had 240 rushing yards over the final three games.

    Injuries affected his career at Cal, but when he was healthy, he was a consistent ground-gainer with his power running style.

    Read More

    Brown was also a highly motivated student who carried a high grade-point average.

    Cal still has several capable running backs if no more of them transfer. Moore, who started the first eight games in 2021 as a sophomore, finished the season with 517 yards rushing as injuries and fumble issues limited his playing time late in the season.

    Chris Street also received increased playing time this season as a sophomore, and DeCarlos Brooks is the other scholarship running back.

    The Bears may try to add a running back through the transfer portal.

    Cal initially had commitments from two running backs in the class of 2022, but Jaydn Ott and Kaleb Johnson both decommitted from Cal, and opted to commit elsewhere.

    .

    Cover photo of Christopher Brooks by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Christopher Brooks Kyle Terada 2
    Football

    Cal's Top Running Back Christopher Brooks Enters Transfer Portal

    21 seconds ago
    wilcox and bellotti
    Football

    With Mario Cristobal Leaving, Is Justin Wilcox a Candidate for Oregon Job?

    56 minutes ago
    Cal's Memorial Stadium
    Football

    Cal Football Makes Final Hard Recruiting Push Before Dec. 15 Signing Day

    6 hours ago
    JH Tevis Darren Yamashita
    Football

    Cal Starting DE JH Tevis Enters Transfer Portal

    6 hours ago
    Adrian Martinez Dyland Widger
    Football

    Report: Nebraska QB Transfer Adrian Martinez Will Visit Cal

    7 hours ago
    Jayda Curry
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Arkansas

    7 hours ago
    Cal's 2021 national championship team
    Other Sports

    Cal Topples USC 13-12 to Capture NCAA Men's Water Polo Championship

    8 hours ago
    Utah Kirby Lee
    Football

    Pac-12 Bowl Matchups: Utah-Ohio State in Rose; Oregon-Oklahoma in Alamo

    Dec 5, 2021