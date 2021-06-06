Offensive Tackle Prospect From Florida via Arizona Schedules Visit to Cal

Trent Ramsey, who played with two future Bears in Gilbert, Arizona, will visit Berkeley.

The busy June recruiting month will bring more than two dozen high school prospects to Cal for official visits.

Offensive tackle Trent Ramsey, who played high school football in Arizona before transferring to Florida last year, has scheduled a a trip to the Bay Area on June 25.

Cal will have to compete with the likes of Florida, Florida State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and others to land Ramsey, a 6-foot-5, 280-pounder who is rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports.

But the Bears may have one edge: Before trekking to Florida, Ramsey played at Higley High in Gilbert, Arizona, where his teammates included incoming Cal freshman quarterback Kai Millner and former Bears’ QB Spencer Brasch.

"I have a couple connections with the school, actually, both of my prior quarterbacks from Arizona went there," he told SI All-American. “(Offensive line) coach Angus (McClure) . . . me and him have a great connection. I've had the chance to visit before, and I like the Cali area a lot. It will be nice to go down there and check it out again.

"I've lived all over, but it's a little nostalgic going back there. It should be cool."

*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video recorded last month about recruiting during the pandemic as campus visits were set to resume in June.

Here's a highlight video from Ramsey's spring game at East Lake High in Tarpon Spring, Florida. He wears jerseys No. 78:

Cal wasn’t the first school to offer Ramsey a scholarship but the Bears have been recruiting him for a while and extended an offer in late April of 2020.

Now at East Lake High, a 7A level program in Tarpon Springs, Florida, Ramsey played a brief spring season this year.

"Loved to get the pads back on, banging with the dudes on the field," he said. "It was great to see where I've grown since last season and what I need to improve on.

"My punch, my point of attack is probably my biggest improvement from last season. Something I need to improve on is probably getting to the second level and firing off the ball with quicker feet.”

So far, Ramsey has scheduled official visits to only Cal and West Virginia. But he will attend camps at Florida State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

"My calendar is packed full," said Ramsey, adding that he also is talking with Penn State.

Ramsey indicated he is in no rush and does not plan to settle on a school until later in the year.

Rivals ranks Ramsey as the No. 53 offensive tackle prospect in the country while 247Sports’ composite rankings place him at No. 45 for his position.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo