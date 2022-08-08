Former Cal WR Trevon Clark Waived by Ravens

Former Cal wide receiver Trevon Clark had a short stint with the Baltimore Ravens as he was waived by the Ravens last week.

Clark led the Golden Bears in receiving yardage (658), yards per reception (19.94) and touchdown catches (4) in 2021, and he signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL draft.

However, he never got to show his skills in a game as he was let go before the Ravens played their first preseason game, which is scheduled for Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Clark was waived on Wednesday to make room for outside linebacker David Ojabo, who was put back on the 90-man roster after signing his rookie deal.

Clark can now try to sign with another team, although his best shot may be to latch on to a practice squad for the 2022 NFL season.

He played in 28 career games with 17 starts during his three seasons at Cal from 2019 through 2021, and he contributed 58 receptions for 931 yards and six touchdowns.

Clark became the Golden Bears' best big-play receiver. He had 22 explosive plays of 15 or more yards, with 21 of those coming on receptions and one on a rushing play.

Before coming to Cal, Clark played two seasons a El Camino (Junior) College. He had 89 receptions, 1561 yards receiving and 20 touchdown in those two seasons.

Cover photo of Trevon Clark is by Neville E. Guard, USA TODAY Sports

