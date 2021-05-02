Cal Football: LB McKyle So'oto Commits to Bears as a Walk-On

So'oto becomes the third player to commit to Cal as a preferred walk-on for 2021 season

McKyle So'oto, a linebacker from Oceanside (Calif.) High School, announced via social media that he has committed to Cal as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot, 215-pound So'oto becomes the third walk-on to commit to Cal for the 2021 season, joining quarterback Blake DeBisschop and wide receiver Trond Grizzell.

Cal has had considerable success with walk-ons in recent years, the most noteworthy examples being running back Patrick Laird and safety Ashtyn Davis, both of whom were on NFL rosters in 2020 and have started games in the NFL.

In his twitter announcement, So'oto said this:

Blessed to say I have accepted a PWO and committed to The University of California Berkeley. Thank you @CoachSirmon or giving me this chance and believing in me. Let’s get to work. #gobears

So'oto came to Oceanside High School in 2020 after transferring from Mission Hills High School. He is a nephew of the late Junior Seau.

In March 2021 he was listed among 100 San Diego County high school players to watch by the San Diego Union Tribune, which said this about him:

McKyle So’oto, Oceanside, LB, Sr.: Undersized, but so underrated. Transfer from Mission Hills.

Oceanside went 0-3 in its spring football schedule and had to cancel its final two games because of a positive COVD-19 test.

.

Cover photo of Cal head coach Justin Wilcox by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport