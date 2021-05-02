California Bears home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Cal Football: LB McKyle So'oto Commits to Bears as a Walk-On

So'oto becomes the third player to commit to Cal as a preferred walk-on for 2021 season
Author:
Publish date:

McKyle So'oto, a linebacker from Oceanside (Calif.) High School, announced via social media that he has committed to Cal as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot, 215-pound So'oto becomes the third walk-on to commit to Cal for the 2021 season, joining quarterback Blake DeBisschop and wide receiver Trond Grizzell.

Cal has had considerable success with walk-ons in recent years, the most noteworthy examples being running back Patrick Laird and safety Ashtyn Davis, both of whom were on NFL rosters in 2020 and have started games in the NFL.

In his twitter announcement, So'oto said this:

Blessed to say I have accepted a PWO and committed to The University of California Berkeley. Thank you @CoachSirmon or giving me this chance and believing in me. Let’s get to work. #gobears

So'oto came to Oceanside High School in 2020 after transferring from Mission Hills High School. He is a nephew of the late Junior Seau.

In March 2021 he was listed among 100 San Diego County high school players to watch by the San Diego Union Tribune, which said this about him:

McKyle So’oto, Oceanside, LB, Sr.: Undersized, but so underrated. Transfer from Mission Hills.

Oceanside went 0-3 in its spring football schedule and had to cancel its final two games because of a positive COVD-19 test.

.

Cover photo of Cal head coach Justin Wilcox by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

justin wilcox stan szeto (2)
Football

Cal Football: LB McKyle So'oto Commits to Bears as a Walk-On

Cam Bynum to the Vikings
Football

Former Cal Star Camryn Bynum Embraces Move to Safety with Vikings

cal rugby Guy Warren Photography
Other Sports

Cal Tops Arizona in Final Rugby Match of the Season

Homa - Jasen Vinlove
Other Sports

Cal Alum Max Homa One Stroke Off the Lead Heading into Final Round at Valspar

Jake Curhan, Cam Bynum and Zeandae Johnson
Football

Undrafted by the NFL, Jake Curhan, Zeandae Johnson Set to Sign as Free Agents

curhan 2
Football

Report: Heart Issue the Reason Cal OT Jake Curhan Was Not Drafted

Amon-Ra St. Brown Kirby Lee
Football

Pac-12 in NFL Draft: Stanford, USC, Oregon Tie for Most Players Taken

Davis Mills Kyle Terada
Football

Pac-12 in NFL Draft: Three Stanford Players Taken on Day Two