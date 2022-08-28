Davis Webb, Cameron Goode, Elijah Hicks Bid to Make NFL Rosters

Former Cal standouts Davis Webb, Cameron Goode, Elijah Hicks, Jordan Kunaszyk and Patrick Laird made their final cases in their bids to make NFL regular-season rosters with their preseason performances on Sunday.

Webb got an unexpected opportunity with the Giants, and he took advantage of it. Giants No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones did not play in Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Jets, so No. 2 quarterback Tyrod Taylor got the start. But Taylor had to leave the game with a back injury early in the second quarter, so in came Webb, the Giants No. 3 signal-caller. Webb has performed well in the preseason, and he finished it with an outstanding performance on Sunday, going 30-for-38 for 202 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 97.6 passer rating. He directed two touchdown drives and another that resulted in a field goal.

That performance may convince Giants head coach head coach Brian Daboll to keep a third quarterback in Webb, especially if Taylor’s injury turns out to be serious. Webb knows the offense inside and out after being with the Buffalo Bills (mostly on the practice squad) the past three years when Daboll was the Bill offensive coordinator.

Teams must cut down to 53 players by Tuesday, and if Webb does not make the regular-season roster, he will probably join the Giants’ practice squad. But obviously he would prefer to be on the 53-man roster.

---Goode is hoping to make the Dolphins’ roster after being a seventh-round pick in this year’s NFL draft. He has put up some impressive numbers in the preseason, but made just one tackle in Sunday’s 48-10 victory over the Eagles. Goode, who is listed as a third-string outside linebacker on the depth chart, played 24 plays on defense on Sunday and seven on special teams, so the Dolphins certainly gave him a long look.

---Hicks was also a seventh-round pick this year, taken by the Bears, and he got a long look on Sunday. He did not start, but was on the field for 40 defensive plays and 11 special-teams snaps, recording three tackles. Hicks is listed as a third-string safety, so if he makes Chicago’s roster, it will probably be because of his special-teams play. He recovered a muffed punt for a Bears touchdown last week.

---Kunaszyk, who signed a free-agent contract with the Browns on August 9, is hoping to play regular-season NFL games for the fourth consecutive year. He did not start Sunday’s 21-20 loss to the Bears, but he was on the field for 27 defensive plays and 19 special-teams plays. He recorded four tackles, all on defense, and also recovered a fumble. Kunaszyk is listed as a third-team inside linebacker, so it’s going to be close as to whether he makes the squad.

---Running back Laird signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent on August 15, and has received a lot of playing time in the preseason. On Sunday he was on the field for 21 offensive plays and carried the ball 12 for 35 yards and caught three passes for 19 more yards. He also played 13 snaps on special teams. Tampa Bay must at least be considering keeping Laird if it gave him that much work in its 27-10 loss to the Colts.

---Things do not seem as optimistic for several other former Cal players trying to make NFL rosters. Bears tight end Jake Tonges and Commanders’ defensive back Josh Drayden, both of whom were signed this year as undrafted free agents, did not get on the field in Sunday’s games. Meanwhile, Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers II and Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson are NFL veterans hoping to stick with their current teams. Neither played on Sunday, but their fate is more difficult to predict since coaches already know what to expect from them. Nonetheless, neither is in good position to make 53-man rosters.

---Also Sunday, Vikings safety Camryn Bynum and Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins did not play in Sunday’s games, but both are listed as starters on their respective depth charts. Ashtyn Davis may not win a starting safety job for the Jets, but he had three tackles in Sunday's preseason game.

---On Saturday, former Cal offensive lineman Jake Curhan against demonstrated his versatility. He started at right tackle for the Seahawks last week, and he was Seattle’s starting right guard this week.

Cover photo of Davis Webb by Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

