WSU Writer Talks About Jayden de Laura's Injury and Nick Rolovich's Vaccine Stance

September 29, 2021
Cal Football: 5 Questions for Washington State Beat Writer Before Saturday's Game

Colton Clark talks about Jayden de Laura and Nick Rolovich's vaccine stance.
Author:
Publish date:

As we do each week, we're talking today with the beat writer who covers Cal's next opponent. Our thanks to Colton Clark, who reports on Washington State for the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Wash., for taking time to share his insights on the Cougars.

Cal (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) and WSU (1-3, 0-2) meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m.

We asked Clark about a couple of key WSU players and we addressed the elephant in the room as it pertains to the Cougars: What's going on with coach Nick Rolovich and his reluctance to become vaccinated?

1. Quarterback Jayden de Laura sat out the Utah game last week because of injury. Do you expect de Laura to play against Cal? And how much does his presence change what the Cougars can do? 

Clark provides his response to our first question in the video at the top of this story.

2. What about another key offensive player, running back Max Borghi? He injured his arm at Utah and was initially considered doubtful for this week. Now his status seems to be questionable. He has been one of the Pac-12’s most versatile players. Who fills the void if he cannot play?

3. Like Cal, WSU has not played well defensively this season. But they are among the national leaders with 10 takeaways. Is that a sustainable approach to defense and what do the Cougars need to do to become a better defensive team?

4. Coach Nick Rolovich’s refusal to be vaccinated has gotten a lot of attention. How do you expect the situation to play out? Will he give in to Gov. Insley’s mandate for state employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct, 18? And if he doesn’t, would he actually be fired mid-season?

5. What do WSU fans think about the entire episode? Do they have Rolovich’s back? Or is this a source of embarrassment in the community and on the campus?

Cover photo of WSU coach Nick Rolovich by James Snook, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

