Cal Football: WR Kyion Grayes II to Transfer From Ohio State
Former Ohio State wide receiver Kyion Grayes II, a former four-star prospect out of Chandler, Arizona, announced on social media Sunday that he is transferring to Cal.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder will come to Berkeley as a sophomore with three remaining seasons of eligibility.
He missed all of last season with an injury that had him in a walking boot. Grayes played 13 snaps in two games as a true freshman in 2022, catching one pass for 2 yards before being red-shirted.
Grayes reportedly entered the transfer portal last Tuesday.
He joins a Cal team that previously added three transfer wide receivers: Tobias Merriweather of Notre Dame, Mikey Matthews of Utah and Cole Bosnia of Colorado.
Grayes was a four-star prospect in high school, rated as the No. 88 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports, according to the Ohio State website, and the 14 wide receiver. He was ranked the No. 2 recruit in the state of Arizona.