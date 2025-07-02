Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Signs NIL Deal With Adidas After Standout Season
Jeremiah Smith is following up Ohio State's national title by joining the Three Stripes.
The standout wide receiver is signing a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Adidas, the brand announced Wednesday. Smith will participate in various brand marketing campaigns alongside other Adidas athletes.
“One of the most memorable moments from last season was losing my black stripe and officially becoming a Buckeye,” Jeremiah Smith said in a press release. “Fast forward a year and I’m blessed to be adding three, joining the fastest brand in football. It’s crazy to be partnering with a brand that has such a talented roster of players and that I’ve been wearing since I was a young kid. We’re not done yet.”
The news comes after a headline-making freshman season for Smith, who tied for second in the nation with 15 touchdown receptions and ranked fourth nationally with 1,315 receiving yards. He helped power Ohio State to the national title, putting up five touchdowns during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run and recording a 56-yard reception late in the fourth quarter of the title game that helped secure Ohio State's championship win.
Smith joins a strong roster of Adidas football athletes, led by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jaguars WR/DB Travis Hunter most recently signed with the brand after his Heisman Trophy campaign with Colorado, with Abdul Carter, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chris Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Michael Penix Jr. also a part of the football roster.
Smith joins former Buckeyes Emeka Egbuka and Garrett Wilson as members of the brand, along with Ohio State commits and Adidas NIL signees Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.