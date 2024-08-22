Alex Morgan Discusses 'Groundbreaking' NWSL Contract on TV
Former Cal standout Alex Morgan was part of an ABC News interview on Thursday discussing the signing of what was termed a “groundbreaking” contract agreement between the National Women’s Soccer League and the players union that gives players considerably more freedom.
Morgan, one of two San Diego Wave player representatives for the NWSL Players Association, and Brianna Pinto talked with ABC’s Robin Roberts about the agreement with the league that eliminates the draft and allows players to become free agents and choose the team for which they play.
“It’s never really happened in any sports league,” Morgan told Roberts.
Player contracts would also be guaranteed.
---The Associated Press reported the details of the contract, which includes steady increases in the minimum salaries for players---
Morgan is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, and she was pleased with the concessions in the contract for players who have children.
“We’re able now to travel with our children and bring child-care providers,” she said, “but also look at future planning as well for our families, and that’s providing players with access to fertility clinics and a lot of other resources that weren’t available to us before.
“And these are the sort of things you don’t see in men’s leagues, and so we had to think outside of the box and look at protecting and supporting moms as much as possible because I didn’t want t choose back in 2019 – I was at the height of my career – and I didn’t want to choose to keep playing soccer or be a mom, I wanted to do both.
“And so to be a part of this and actually have a say in this contract that is so groundbreaking I’m really proud of.”
Morgan agreed that this agreement might set a precedent for other sports leagues and their contract negotiations.
“I could definitely see some other leagues looking toward the NWSL and how we attained these benefits within our contract and how they could do that,” she said.
Morgan noted the NWSL is only in its 12th year, while other leagues are a lot older.
“Pretty incredible what we’ve been able to achieve,” she said.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport