NWSL Matchday 16: How to Watch, Injury Updates
Washington Spirit (8-4-3) vs. Racing Louisville (6-6-3)
When: Friday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Audi Field
How to watch: Amazing Prime Video (US)
H2H: Spirit W: 6; Tie: 4; Racing W: 1
Injury news
Spirit: Trinity Rodman is back with the Spirit, but not yet fit to start a match. Ashley Hatch and Andi Sullivan are both on maternity leave. Leicy Santos is pushing to return after an extended leave from the Copa America Femenina. Ouleye Sarr (back) and Lyza Jessee (wrist) remain on the sidelines long-term, with Casey Krueger managing a short-term knee issue.
Racing: On the long-term injury list are Katie Lund (hip), Maddie Pokorny (hip), Olivia Sekany (knee) and Kirsten Wright (knee). Ángela Barón missed last week with an excused absence but could return. Lauren Milliet is battling a shoulder issue as she pushes to return.
Utah Royals (1-11-3) vs. Angel City (4-7-4)
When: Friday, August 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: America First Field
How to watch: Paramount+ (US)
H2H: Royals W: 0; Tie: 1; Racing W: 2
Injury news
Royals: Olivia Griffitts (maternity leave), Alex Loera (knee) and Tatumn Milazzo (knee) are not expected back this season. Brecken Mozingo is nursing a thigh injury.
Angel City: U.S. women’s national team defender Gisele Thompson will be working to return after missing last week with a leg injury. ACFC is still without Savy King, who underwent heart surgery last month. Claire Emslie is on maternity leave. Elizabeth Eddy is on the 45-day injury list due to a leg issue. While Ali Riley is back in training after a long period on the sidelines, she may not be ready to get game minutes. Goalkeeper Hannah Stambaugh is also missing time due to an arm injury. Sydney Leroux is out with an excused absence.
Kansas City Current (13-2-0) vs. Orlando Pride (8-4-3)
When: Saturday, August 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: CPKC Stadium
How to watch: CBS / Paramount+ (US)
H2H: Current W: 3; Tie: 3; Pride W: 4
Injury news
Current: Kristen Hamilton (hip) will not play this weekend. USWNT defender Alana Cook is out for the season with an ACL injury. Gabrielle Robinson (knee) is not expected back for a few more months. Vanessa DiBernardo is on maternity leave. Clare Gagne (head) is also unavailable.
Pride: The Orlando Pride is expected to have a full squad available.
North Carolina Courage (5-6-4) vs. Portland Thorns (7-4-4)
When: Saturday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: WakeMed Sports Park
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Courage W: 10; Tie: 5; Thorns W: 7
Injury news
Courage: German defender Feli Rauch (lower body) is still in the frame to play, but may not start. Olivia Wingate is on the road to recovery after a major lower body injury that could keep her out for the rest of the season.
Thorns: Marie Müller, Morgan Weaver, Caiya Hanks and Nicole Payne are all out for the season with knee injuries. Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are both on maternity leave.
Bay FC (5-6-4) vs. San Diego Wave (7-3-5)
When: Saturday, August 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: PayPal Park
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Bay W: 1; Tie: 0; Wave W: 2
Injury news
Bay: Jordan Brewster (lower leg), Emily Menges (excused absence), Princess (excused absence) and Jordan Silkowitz (illness) all missed last weekend’s defeat to the Orlando Pride but could return on Saturday.
Wave: Young Nigerian international Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (lower leg) is not expected to be back. Hillary Beall (leg) and Trinity Byars (knee) are out with long-term injuries.
NJ/NY Gotham FC (5-5-5) vs. Houston Dash (4-8-3)
When: Sunday, August 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Sports Illustrated Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+ (US)
H2H: Gotham W: 11; Tie: 6; Dash W: 9
Injury news
Gotham: Brazilian forward Geyse is suspended after a red card in last week’s game against the Washington Spirit. Midge Purce has shaken off a thigh injury and is expected to feature. Forward Ella Stevens (knee) is unlikely and Tierna Davidson is out long-term with an ACL.
Dash: Ramona Bachmann is out long-term with a knee injury and is on parental leave. Amanda West is also out for the season with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley is out for several weeks with a hand injury. Ryan Gareis missed last week due to a concussion. Christen Westphal is expected to work off an ankle injury and feature.
Seattle Reign (7-5-3) vs. Chicago Stars (1-9-5)
When: Monday, August 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lumen Field
How to watch: CBSSN (US)
H2H: Reign W: 11; Tie: 9; Stars W: 12
Injury news
Reign: Phoebe McClernon missed last week with a foot injury but isn’t expected to miss much more time. Hanna Glas is also out with a leg injury. Ryanne Brown (knee), Veronica Latsko (lower leg) and Cassie Miller (leg) are all out long-term.
Stars: Jameese Joseph (lower leg) is still a few weeks away from a return. Cari Roccaro missed last week with an excused absence. Hannah Anderson is working her way back from a leg injury. Mallory Swanson is expecting her first child and is on maternity leave.