Alex Morgan’s NWSL Coach No Longer With Team
Alex Morgan did not play in the San Diego Wave’s 0-0 draw with Houston on Saturday because of an excused absence, but being without the former Cal star did not prevent the Wave from taking action on Monday, when the team announced it has parted ways with head coach Casey Stoney.
The Wave is in ninth place and has been plagued by a lack of scoring. Assistant Paul Buckle will serve as interim head coach while the team looks for a replacement.
San Diego has scored 12 total goals in 14 contests, and that ranks 12th in the National Women’s Soccer League. After going scoreless in Saturday's game, Stoney complained about the schedule, which forced the Wave to play three games in a span of eight days. Morgan did not play in either of the two most recent games.
Morgan had been a reliable scorer in recent years. Morgan, who will turn 35 on July 2, scored a league-best 15 goals in 2022, and she had seven goals last year when the Wave had the best regular-season record in the NWSL.
However, Morgan has yet to score a goal this season in the eight games in which she has played. She was sidelined for a month by a left ankle injury sustained April 19, and she missed Saturday’s match due to an excused absence. The exact reason for her absence was not revealed.
Morgan is also trying to earn a spot on the United States’ 18-player roster for the Olympics. Head coach Emma Hayes is expected to announce that roster in the coming days, and Morgan is considered a borderline case as to whether she’ll be on the Americans’ roster for Paris.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport