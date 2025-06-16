MLS Power Rankings: NYCFC, Columbus Crew Rise After Matchday 19
The 2025 MLS season is well into the middle of the campaign with teams facing a variety of challenges as international tournaments begin, marking the true start of the soccer summer.
Inter Miami CF, Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC are all off from MLS action for an extended period as they take on the FIFA Club World Cup. Nearly every MLS team that did play this weekend suffered in some way due to international call-ups, mainly to the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Yet, MLS isn’t one to stop. The top flight of American soccer continued to forge ahead, with some enticing results across the board on Matchday 19, which spanned over four days instead of the usual two.
Let’s dive into this week’s Sports Illustrated MLS Power Rankings. If you missed last week's rankings and midseason grades, be sure to check those out too.
MLS Power Rankings and Season Grades after Matchday 19: Clubs 30-16
30. D.C. United (Previous: 29)
29. LA Galaxy (Previous: 27)
28. CF Montréal (Previous: 30)
27. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 26)
26. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 24)
25. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 29)
24. Atlanta United (Previous: 22)
23. Toronto FC (Previous: 23)
22. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 20)
21. New York Red Bulls (Previous: 21)
20. FC Dallas (Previous: 25)
19. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 19)
18. New England Revolution (Previous: 18)
17. Portland Timbers (Previous: 15)
16. Seattle Sounders FC (Previous: 14)
15. Austin FC (Previous: 17)
Austin FC are one of the few teams in MLS not to have suffered significant international call-ups, and they’ve made it count over the last two weeks. Last week, it was a 2–0 win over the Colorado Rapids, whereas this week saw them prevail 2–1 over the New York Red Bulls.
Brandon Vázquez scored his fifth goal of the season in the win, and he is the type of player that, if he were in better form, would be with the U.S. men’s national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup right now. Instead, he’s rounding into scoring ways at the club level.
Head coach Nico Estévez’s side also held the Red Bulls to just a single shot, shutting down Emil Forsberg, Willy Carmona and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.
14. Charlotte FC (Previous: 13)
Charlotte FC put in a strong effort against the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union this weekend, but fell 2–1, a disappointing result considering the Union's absent key players.
While missing Tim Ream didn’t help their defensive effort, Charlotte managed to stay in the game for the full match, conceding the 2–1 goal to Philadelphia only in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.
On the bright side, Wilfried Zaha scored, bringing him to a goal and three assists in his last four matches.
13. Chicago Fire FC (Previous: 12)
The Chicago Fire had been in exceptional form with six wins in their last eight matches, but a 2–0 loss to Nashville SC comes as a shocking and disappointing result for a team that hopes to be an outside contender this season.
As if losing out on their once-hopeful pursuit of Kevin De Bruyne wasn’t enough this week, being the latest victims of the lethal Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge duo won’t help. Especially now as they sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, tied with Charlotte FC for the final playoff spot.
Watch out for this team in the transfer window, though. Head coach and Chief Soccer Officer Gregg Berhalter and owner Joe Mansueto are clearly on the same page about improving the squad this season.
12. New York City FC (Previous: 16)
New York City FC got a big boost in the Power Rankings after dismantling Atlanta United 4–0 on Thursday to open the weekend of MLS matches.
Hannes Wolf scored twice, while Maxi Moralez and Mounsef Bakrar also found the back of the net in what was an essential showing for NYCFC, highlighting their ability to score outside of star striker Alonso Martinez.
With Keaton Parks still sidelined due to a leg injury, head coach Pascal Jansen has shifted his team from the usual 4-2-3-1 formation into a 4-3-3, and it seems to have benefited the wide players, making it an intriguing potential approach moving forward.
Also of note, goalkeeper Tomás Romero became the youngest player in club history to post a clean sheet.
11. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 11)
The San Jose Earthquakes put in an admirable performance to earn a 1–1 draw with the Portland Timbers this week, with Preston Judd scoring in second-half stoppage time to bring his shorthanded side level, after Ian Harkes picked up a 53rd-minute red card.
Despite not having much of the run of play, the Earthquakes were able to threaten goalkeeper James Pantemis’s goal, posting 2.21 xG, compared to Portland’s 0.83.
The Earthquakes remain one of the most confusing teams in MLS, though. They’re great at creating attacking opportunities and inconsistent with finishing, while each game brings a different takeaway on the defensive side.
Maybe mystery is the key to success for head coach Bruce Arena?
10. LAFC (Previous: 8)
LAFC slipped down the MLS Power Rankings due to the results of teams around them. They did not play this week, though, instead preparing to take on England’s Chelsea FC, Brazil’s Flamengo and Tunisia’s E.S. Tunis in the FIFA Club World Cup.
9. Orlando City SC (Previous: 7)
Orlando City SC got an early goal from Martín Ojeda and held on to win 1–0 against the Colorado Rapids, once again earning the benefit of a front three that has been among the best in MLS this season.
While the Lions are less threatening in transition with dynamic fullback Alex Freeman with the USMNT, they continue to be a versatile attacking team and lifted themselves to fifth in the Eastern Conference.
Colorado aren’t an easy team to beat, but Orlando made sure they took advantage of Zack Steffen’s absence between the sticks.
8. Nashville SC (Previous: 9)
Nashville SC are missing several key pieces, including Walker Zimmerman and Jacob Shaffelburg at the Gold Cup, but continued to thrive with the potent attacking pairing of Mukhtar and Surridge in a 2–0 win over Chicago.
Mukhtar continued his stellar, balanced form in midfield with his eighth goal of the season to bring him to a total of 13 goal contributions, before Sam Surridge bagged his 12th goal of the campaign to get him within one of Tai Baribo’s Golden Boot lead.
Even without Zimmerman, Nashville were also able to excel defensively, shutting down Hugo Cuypers, Jonathan Bamba and Brian Gutiérrez to keep a clean sheet.
7. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 6)
The second-most-expensive incoming transfer in MLS history, Kévin Denkey, continues to be a difference maker after securing FC Cincinnati’s 1–0 win over the New England Revolution this weekend.
It was an important win for Cincinnati to stay in the hunt for the top of the Eastern Conference with 33 points in 18 matches, and to snap a four-match winless streak, which saw them surrender top spot after holding it briefly in May.
Denkey has been one of the major difference makers across MLS and will be in the running for MLS Newcomer of the Year come the end of the season, already at 11 goals in 17 matches.
Cincinnati are a well-organized and well-coached team with stars in Denkey, Pavel Bucha and Evander, and things have started to click this season, making them a true contender heading into the second half of the campaign.
6. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 10)
Columbus Crew SC needed a boost after losing 5–1 to Inter Miami CF, and they got one this weekend, beating the league-leading Vancouver Whitecaps 2–1 to give the Canadian side their first away loss of the season.
The victory for head coach Wilfried Nancy’s side not only took down the most dominant team in MLS this season, but snapped the Crew’s six-match winless skid while bringing them to fourth in the Eastern Conference on 31 points.
It was also a demonstration of attacking experimentation for the Crew, with Ibrahim Aliyu scoring the opening goal after Lassi Lappalainen created the chance in his first start for the club. Meanwhile ,the second goal came from the budding partnership of Daniel Gázdag and Diego Rossi, which has the potential to form into a lethal duo through the rest of the season.
The match was a far better result than simply 2–1 as well, with Columbus outworking Vancouver and controlling the game throughout, only to get unlucky on three close offside calls on plays that ended with goals.
Now, the Crew look to carry that momentum into next week’s clash with Atlanta United.
5. Inter Miami CF (Previous: 5)
Inter Miami CF did not play in MLS this weekend. Instead, they drew 45-time Egyptian champions Al-Ahly 0–0 in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup and now turn their attention to Brazil’s Palmeiras and Portugal’s FC Porto.
4. Minnesota United (Previous: 3)
Minnesota United are one of the victims of the Gold Cup call-ups, losing star goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and starting striker Tani Oluwaseyi to the Canadian men’s national team, two critical absences that contributed to their 4–2 loss to San Diego FC this weekend.
Head coach Eric Ramsay has a clear system in place for Minnesota, which relies on having a stellar goalkeeper, allowing the opposing team to possess the ball and striking quickly in transition. When two of those key facets are gone, the game plan becomes challenging, as it proved against San Diego.
However, they can be happy to score twice from a Chris McVey own goal and a Kelvin Yeboah strike, while looking forward to next week’s clash with the Whitecaps.
3. San Diego FC (Previous: 4)
Okay then, Anders Dreyer... that was quite the strike.
Outside of the Danish midfielder scoring from nearly inside his own half, San Diego FC put on a clinic in a 4–2 win against Minnesota. They controlled 66 percent of possession and outscored their xG of 2.52, which was a dominant showing, regardless of the four goals that actually found the back of the net.
Dreyer’s brace brought him to eight goals in MLS, while his league-leading nine assists continue to showcase him as an outright lock for the MLS All-Star Game and one of the most valuable players to his team in the league.
Meanwhile, San Diego should also be pleased with the consistency they have gotten from Jeppe Tverskov, and the rare start for 21-year-old American midfielder Alejandro Alvarado, who more than satisfied as a replacement for Luca de la Torre.
2. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The first road loss was more than likely to come at some point this season, and things could be worse than dropping points to a well-coached Columbus side. However, with the 10 shots Vancouver had and the luck they got with three of the Crew’s goals called back for offside, this one will feel like a missed opportunity.
Some solace for the Whitecaps can lie in the fact that their two losses this season have come with significant international call-ups, with eight regular starters missing in their early-season loss to Chicago, and four missing for Gold Cup duties against the Fire.
Luckily for Vancouver, they built up a cushion atop the Western Conference and sit atop the standings with 35 points in 17 matches, as they approach their next game against second-place San Diego.
1. Philadelphia Union
The Philadelphia Union found a way to win without MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo and starting goalkeeper Andre Blake, picking up a 2–1 victory against Charlotte FC this weekend to take top spot in the Power Rankings.
Markus Anderson scored his first MLS goal for the winner eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to earn all three points for the Union and bring them to a four-point cushion atop the Eastern Conference.
With the win, the Union extended their unbeaten streak to 10 straight matches, showcasing their ability to win despite key absences, with four players on international duty and Baribo currently sidelined due to the ongoing conflict in Israel.
“[Baribo] is still in Israel, and we are monitoring the current situation,” head coach Bradley Carnell said. “We are in contact every single day, more often than not. We’re not sure when he is going to return. We are monitoring his situation as it develops."
Now, they face a three-match road swing against Chicago, Columbus and Nashville, where they will hope to at least maintain their spot atop the conference before returning to Subaru Park to face the New York Red Bulls on July 9 and July 12 in U.S. Open Cup and MLS play respectively.
