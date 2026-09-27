Cal Alum Collin Morikawa Helps Spark U.S. Rally at Presidents Cup

Cal alum Collin Morikawa, undefeated on Sunday in his Presidents Cup career, earned one of nine singles victories for the U.S. team, which staged an impressive rally to capture the event for the 11th straight time.

Morikawa, 29, won the 18th hole to score a 1 up victory over Hideki Matsuyama. Morikawa has prevailed in singles competitions at each of his three appearances representing the U.S. in the biennial event against the International team.

The Americans, who have lost this competition just once since its origin in 1994, wound up with a 17-13 triumph after trailing 10 1/2 to 7 1/2 through play on Saturday at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.

It marked the first time the International team ever held the lead entering the final day on U.S. soil. The visitors needed just five points to secure the victory.

Instead, the Americans won nine of 12 singles matches, with the final matchup halved, adding up to a 9 1/2 to 2 1/2 finishing run.

Collin Morikawa reacts after making a birdie to win the fourth hole | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Down 2-0 through six holes, Morikawa rallied by winning Nos. 7, 8 and 10. Matsuyama went back in front by taking Nos. 11 and 12 before Morikawa knotted the score again when he sank a 30-foot birdie putt on the 15th.

Morikawa’s win on 18 gave the Americans a 13 1/2 to 12 1/2 lead.

Morikawa is 11th in the current official world golf rankings and seven of his teammates this week are top-10 in the rankings. So a victory by the International squad would have been considered a significant upset.

Morikawa finished the four-day event with a 2-2 record, teaming with Wyndham Clark for a 3 and 2 win over Adam Scott and Ryan Fox in four-ball play, which helped the U.S. to a 3-2 lead on Thursday.

In foursomes competition on Friday. Morikawa and Clark lost to Fox and Min Woo Lee 1 up as the International squad swept all five points for a 7-3 lead.

On Saturday, Morikawa and Wyndham Clark lost 2 and 1 to Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim in four-ball.

Over three Presidents Cups, Morikawa now has an 8-4 record, including 3-0 in Sunday singles play.

Presidents Cup rookie Jacob Bridgeman made 3-foot par putt on the 18th to win 1 up against Min Woo Lee to put the U.S. over the top with 15 1/2 points.

An unexpected hero for the Americans was 21-year-old Jackson Koivun, who turned pro earlier this year out of Auburn. Koivun trailed Si Woo Kim 3-1 before taking the 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th holes for a two-hole lead.

Kim pulled to within one by winning the 16th hole before Koivun claimed the 18th for a 2 up victory. Koivun wound up being the only unbeaten American player for the week.

“The kid’s special, he’s different,” said U.S. team captain Brandt Snedeker.

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