The U.S. Team is a massive favorite to win their 11th straight Presidents Cup against the International Team, and their odds are getting longer by the day.

After opening the week at -400 at FanDuel to win the Presidents Cup, the U.S. is now -450. The International Team, meanwhile, went from +350 to +470.

Like the event itself, this is expected to be lopsided.

The 16th Presidents Cup takes place Thursday-Sunday at Medinah Country Club. If that name sounds familiar, it should. Medinah was the site of the 2012 Ryder Cup, where the U.S. blew a 10–6 lead heading into the final day in an event known as the Miracle at Medinah, or Meltdown, depending on who you ask.

While there is some nasty history for the U.S. at this location, the rosters (as the odds) are heavily stacked against the Internationals. The U.S. has seven players ranked inside the Top 10 in the world, headlined by No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The highest-ranked International player is Si Woo Kim at 13. The next-highest-ranked player is Ryan Fox at No. 24.

Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know heading into the Presidents Cup, including a plus-money pick on a U.S. Team member who starred at the Ryder Cup.

Presidents Cup odds

U.S. -450

International +470

Tie +1800

Presidents Cup Tiebreaker Rules

The Presidents Cup is deemed a tie if the two teams are tied 15-15 after singles. This rule was created after a playoff between Tiger Woods and Ernie Els ended after three holes due to darkness in 2003 and captains Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player declared the event a tie.

Presidents Cup how to watch

Thursday : 12:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

: 12:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel) Friday : 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

: 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel) Saturday : 8-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)

: 8-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC) Sunday: noon-6 p.m. (NBC)

Presidents Cup Format

Thursday : 5 fourballs

: 5 fourballs Friday : 5 foursomes

: 5 foursomes Saturday : 4 fourballs, 4 foursomes

: 4 fourballs, 4 foursomes Sunday: 12 singles

Presidents Cup History

All-Time Record: U.S. Team Leads 13-1-1

U.S. Team Leads 13-1-1 Defending Champion: U.S. Team (2024)

Presidents Cup Rosters

U.S. Team

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Young

Wyndham Clark

Sam Burns

Russell Henley

Collin Morikawa

Chris Gotterup

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Jacob Bridgeman

Patrick Cantlay

Jackson Koivun

International team

Si-Woo Kim

Ryan Fox

Hideki Matsuyama

Min Woo Lee

Tom Kim

Adam Scott

Corey Conners

Nico Echavarría

Sung-Jae Im

Ryo Hisatsune

Nick Taylor

Presidents Cup Best Bets

Obviously, betting on the U.S. Team to win is the right decision. You can bet on the International Team and say it’s good value, but it’s hard to see a path for the International side to win this. At least to me. There is value to be found, however.

My favorite bet is Chris Gotterup Top U.S. Debutant +128 on DraftKings. This is a battle between him, Jackson Koivun and Jacob Bridgeman. Based on playing volume alone, I think Gotterup is the smart bet. I expect him to play in both fourball sessions and one foursome event too. Perhaps he plays in all five sessions. I’m not sure. But I do see him playing in more events than either Kovun or Bridgeman. That, coupled with his fiery personality and great play down the stretch, makes me feel confident opening here.

Pick: Chris Gotterup Top US Debutant +128

If you want to go bolder, one of the players I see Gotterup being paired with in fourballs is Cameron Young. Young went 3-1 in his Ryder Cup debut, leading the U.S. in points. He should play every session every day. I bet him to be the Top Points Scorer with +1325 odds at DraftKings. He’s sixth on the board behind a bunch of Americans. Personally, I think he’s mispriced and should be third or fourth on the board with upside.

Pick: Cameron Young Top Points Scorer +1325

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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