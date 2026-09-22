Presidents Cup Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Medinah Country Club
The U.S. Team is a massive favorite to win their 11th straight Presidents Cup against the International Team, and their odds are getting longer by the day.
After opening the week at -400 at FanDuel to win the Presidents Cup, the U.S. is now -450. The International Team, meanwhile, went from +350 to +470.
Like the event itself, this is expected to be lopsided.
The 16th Presidents Cup takes place Thursday-Sunday at Medinah Country Club. If that name sounds familiar, it should. Medinah was the site of the 2012 Ryder Cup, where the U.S. blew a 10–6 lead heading into the final day in an event known as the Miracle at Medinah, or Meltdown, depending on who you ask.
While there is some nasty history for the U.S. at this location, the rosters (as the odds) are heavily stacked against the Internationals. The U.S. has seven players ranked inside the Top 10 in the world, headlined by No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The highest-ranked International player is Si Woo Kim at 13. The next-highest-ranked player is Ryan Fox at No. 24.
Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know heading into the Presidents Cup, including a plus-money pick on a U.S. Team member who starred at the Ryder Cup.
Presidents Cup odds
- U.S. -450
- International +470
- Tie +1800
Presidents Cup Tiebreaker Rules
The Presidents Cup is deemed a tie if the two teams are tied 15-15 after singles. This rule was created after a playoff between Tiger Woods and Ernie Els ended after three holes due to darkness in 2003 and captains Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player declared the event a tie.
Presidents Cup how to watch
- Thursday: 12:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 8-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m. (NBC)
Presidents Cup Format
- Thursday: 5 fourballs
- Friday: 5 foursomes
- Saturday: 4 fourballs, 4 foursomes
- Sunday: 12 singles
Presidents Cup History
- All-Time Record: U.S. Team Leads 13-1-1
- Defending Champion: U.S. Team (2024)
Presidents Cup Rosters
U.S. Team
- Scottie Scheffler
- Cameron Young
- Wyndham Clark
- Sam Burns
- Russell Henley
- Collin Morikawa
- Chris Gotterup
- Xander Schauffele
- Justin Thomas
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Patrick Cantlay
- Jackson Koivun
International team
- Si-Woo Kim
- Ryan Fox
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Min Woo Lee
- Tom Kim
- Adam Scott
- Corey Conners
- Nico Echavarría
- Sung-Jae Im
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nick Taylor
Presidents Cup Best Bets
Obviously, betting on the U.S. Team to win is the right decision. You can bet on the International Team and say it’s good value, but it’s hard to see a path for the International side to win this. At least to me. There is value to be found, however.
My favorite bet is Chris Gotterup Top U.S. Debutant +128 on DraftKings. This is a battle between him, Jackson Koivun and Jacob Bridgeman. Based on playing volume alone, I think Gotterup is the smart bet. I expect him to play in both fourball sessions and one foursome event too. Perhaps he plays in all five sessions. I’m not sure. But I do see him playing in more events than either Kovun or Bridgeman. That, coupled with his fiery personality and great play down the stretch, makes me feel confident opening here.
Pick: Chris Gotterup Top US Debutant +128
If you want to go bolder, one of the players I see Gotterup being paired with in fourballs is Cameron Young. Young went 3-1 in his Ryder Cup debut, leading the U.S. in points. He should play every session every day. I bet him to be the Top Points Scorer with +1325 odds at DraftKings. He’s sixth on the board behind a bunch of Americans. Personally, I think he’s mispriced and should be third or fourth on the board with upside.
Pick: Cameron Young Top Points Scorer +1325
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra