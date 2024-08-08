Cal Alum Georgia Bell Qualifies for 1,500 Final at Paris Olympics
Cal graduate Georgia Bell’s unlikely ascension to elite level in track and field took another big step Thursday when she qualified for the finals of the 1,500-meter run at the Paris Olympics.
Bell, 30, who resides modestly at No. 7 in the event in Cal’s all-time record book for the distance, ran second in the first semifinal heat, qualifying her as one of the top-six finishers in the race.
A native of Great Britain who was born in Paris, Bell ran 3:59.49 to cross behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the two-time reigning Olympic champion and three-time world champ. Kipyegon, who was second in the 5,000 three days ago, ran her 1,500 semifinal in 3:58.64 — more than nine seconds off her world record of 3:49.04.
The 1,500 final is Saturday, and Bell isn't deterred by her role as the underdog.
“I’ve stopped putting limits on what’s achievable. Every race I keep growing in confidence. I’m just enjoying it to be honest," she told reporters after her semifinal performance. "I’m a bit delusional probably which is helpful. I never overthink anything.
“I go into races as if they’re local meets not Olympics. It keeps me calm."
A first-time Olympian, Bell completed her Cal career in 2016, having never won a conference title or competed at the NCAA championships. Her personal best for the 1,500 was 4:18.89.
Bothered by injuries, she left the sport for a couple years before making a return. Her comeback shifted to high gear this year when she won the British national title to qualify for the Olympics and was second at the European championships.
She has run bests of 3:56.54 in the 1,500 and 1:56.28 for 800 meters this season.
The competition on Saturday will be fierce.
Besides Kipyegon, Bell will face a field that includes four other runners with times recorded this season that rank among the top 13 all-time on the world list: Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay (No. 3 at 3:50.30), Australia’s Jessica Hull (No. 5 at 3:50.83), Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji (No. 12 at 3:53.75) and her British teammate, Laura Muir (No. 13 at 3:53.79), who was the silver medalist at the Tokyo Games three years ago.
Two Americans, Elle St. Pierre and Nikki Hiltz, also qualified for the 12-woman final.