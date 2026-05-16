Cal Alum Michael Kim Makes PGA History Before Coming Back Down to Earth

Michael Kim made the turn in the third round of the 108th PGA Championship on Saturday after writing some impressive history.

The 32-year-old Cal alum shot a 5-under 30 on the front nine at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA, giving him a two-day total of 61 over a stretch of 18 holes.

For context, consider that the PGA Championship single-round record is 62, set in 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club by Xander Schauffele in the first round and matched in the third round that same year by Shane Lowry. Those were 9-under scores on a par 71 layout.

Kim, playing on a par-70 course, closed out his Friday action by making two birdies and an eagle over the final six holes over the front nine, which he played last. That helped him sculpt a 31 over those nine holes.

From his position in a tie for 59th place walking off the course Friday, Kim vaulted himself to a share of ninth place, just two strokes off the lead and one stroke out of a tie for third. His 18-hole total over those two days was 9 under par.

Playing the same front nine to begin his Saturday, Kim made birdies on the first three holes -- including nearly a 40-foot putt on No. 3. He bogeyed No. 4 after his tee shot found the rough, before three more birdies, then pars on Nos. 8 and 9. His score of 30, matched with the 31 from the day before, added up to an 18-hole total of 61.

His six birdies on the front nine Saturday were more than his combined total for the two first rounds.

Unfortunately for the world’s 45th-ranked player, the back nine did not go as well. Kim made a double-bogey on the 10th hole and a bogey on No. 11. He responded with an eagle-2 on the 13th but had bogeys on 14 and 15 before a birdie on No. 16.

His back nine score of 37 left him at 3-under 67 for the day and even through three rounds. Kim was tied for 34th place.

Fellow Cal alum Collin Morikawa, who began the day at plus-1 and tied for 30th place, had three bogeys among his first seven holes on Saturday — along with a birdie on No. 6 — and dropped to a tie for 56th place at 3 over.

Morikawa, ranked No. 5 in the world, was still on the course when this story was published. We will update when play ends on Saturday afternoon.

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