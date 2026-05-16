Michael Kim Survives, Collin Morikawa Advances at PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa birded his final hole Friday to generate some momentum into the weekend, but it was fellow Cal alum Michael Kim who delivered big-time at the finish of his second round at the 108th PGA Championship.

Kim, ranked 45th in the world, made a miraculous rally over his final six holes at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA on Friday to survive the cut.

The 32-year-old, who shot a 3-over 73 and was tied for 98th place on Thursday, started Friday on the back nine and had bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13 before a double-bogey on No. 15, pushed him to plus-7 through 24 holes.

Michael Kim | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kim, who missed the cut at the Masters last month, had a birdie on the 16th but a bogey on No. 18 to make the turn looking up at the cut line that wound up being plus-4.

Nothing changed through the next three holes, but Kim made birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 and a clutch eagle-3 on the ninth hole to rescue an even-par 70.

His two-day score of 3-over left him in a tie for 59th place but got him to Saturday.

Morikawa, who won this event in 2020, shot a second-round, two-over 72. That dropped him from part of a 19-way a tie for 15th place after his first-round 69 to a share of 30th.

But at plus-1 through 36 holes, he remains in the hunt to challenge the leaders over the final two days. He and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who carded a second-round 67, are among those five strokes off the lead.

Maverick McNealy, a 30-year-old Stanford product, and Alex Smaller share a one-stroke lead over six others at minus-4. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, after bogeys on three of his first four holes Friday, climbed into a seven-way tie share for ninth place at 2 under.

Homa, whose sinking fortunes have dropped him to 123rd on the world list, suffered one of the poorest rounds of his major career. He made seven bogeys without a birdie and finished with a round of 77 and a two-day score of plus-12.

Others who missed the cut included Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau, J.J. Spaun and Tommy Fleetwood.

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