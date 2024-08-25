Cal Alums Byeong Hun An & Collin Morikawa on to The Tour Championship
South Korean Byeong Hun An, who turned pro in 2011 after one season at Cal and still is pursuing his first PGA Tour title, has given himself a shot at golf’s biggest prize.
With their performances at the BMW Championship at Castle Rock, Colorado, An and Cal grad Collin Morikawa qualified for the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, moving on to next week’s season-ending Tour Championship and its $25 million first prize.
An shot a final-round 1-under 71 in suburban Denver on Sunday, finishing in a tie for 13th place at minus-5. That leaves him in 16th place in the FedEx Cup standings, where the top 30 after Sunday qualified to play next week at East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta.
Likewise, Morikawa advanced, despite posting bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 that landed him in a tie for 28th at Castle Rock at 1 under after a final-round 74. The two-time major winner began this week at No. 5 in the FedEx Cup standings and will take the No. 7 spot into next week.
Those rankings matter, because the Tour Championship employs a format that spots players strokes prior to Thursday’s opening round, based on their performance this season.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who also sits atop the FedEx Cup standings even after finishing the BMW in a tie for 33rd place, will begin the Tour Championship at 10 under par. The second through fifth players in the standings will start at minus-eight, seven, six and five, respectively.
American Keegan Bradley, who began the week on the brink at No. 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, won the BMW title at 12 under despite a final-round 72, and soared to No. 4 in the standings. That gives him a 6 under starting score at the Tour Championship.
Bradley pocketed a $3.6 million first prize on Sunday. All 30 qualifiers to the Tour Championship earn two-year exemptions on the PGA Tour and entry into the four major championships in 2025.
By finishing No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings, Morikawa will begin play Thursday at 4 under. An, at No. 16, will tee off at 2 under.
Cal grad Max Homa, 33, will not advance to the Tour Championship, where a year ago he finished in a tie for ninth place. But Homa had a terrific final round on Sunday, shooting a 5-under 67 that included four birdies, an eagle and just one bogey and lifted him from 44th place to a tie for 33rd. Over the previous 36 holes, Homa totaled 13 birdies but also seven bogeys, a double-bogey, a triple-bogey and a quadruple-bogey.
Even so, Homa wound up at No. 46 in the standings, well beyond the top-30 finish he needed to advance.
An, 32, who has five top-five finishes this season, finished 43rd at the BMW a year ago and thus failed to make it to the Tour Championship. On Sunday, e finished strong with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 and won $344,111.
Morikawa, 27, tied for sixth at the Tour Championship a year ago. His 74 on Sunday was his worst score of the week and prevented him from inching higher in the FedEx Cup standings. His take home was $160,000.