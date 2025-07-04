Cal Baseball: Dominic Smaldino Transferring to a Big 12 School
Nearly all of Cal’s starting infield from the 2025 season has departed to other schools by way of the transfer portal.
First baseman Dominic Smaldino, who led Cal in RBIs this past season, became the third starting Cal infielder to enter the transfer portal, and Smaldino has committed to Arizona State, according to Baseball America and other sites.
Smaldino, who was a sophomore this past season, started 54 games for Cal in 2025. He hit .277, was second on the team in home runs with 11 and had 46 RBIs, which was seven more than anyone else on the team. He also scored 48 runs, which tied for the team lead.
Cal shortstop PJ Moutzouridis, who was a Pac-12 all-conference selection in 2024 as a freshman, is also transferring to Arizona State, while Golden Bears second baseman Jarren Advincula, a 2025 second-team all-ACC pick as a sophomore, is transferring to another ACC school, Georgia Tech.
Arizona State and Georgia Tech both played in the NCAA tournament this year.
Advincula hit .342 this past season, with six homers, 33 RBIs, a .506 on-base percentage and 13 steals in 15 attempts in 2025.
Moutzouridis had a .270 batting average, along with three home runs, 31 RBIs, a .329 on-base percentage and 10 steals in 13 tries this season.
The only member of Cal’s starting infield who has not entered the transfer portal is third baseman Cade Campbell, who was a third-year sophomore this past season when he hit .313 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs.
The Bears finished the 2025 season with a 24-31 record, including 9-21 in the ACC, and they won two games in the single-elimination ACC tournament before being eliminated by Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals.
Recent articles:
Alysia Johnson Montaño's long wait for Olympic justice finally coming
A closer look at how Cal's new co-athletic directors will operate
Former Cal center Mady Sissoko gets a summer-league shot with the Thunder
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 20 -- Orval Overall