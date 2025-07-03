Thunder Signs Mady Sissoko to Its Sumer League Team
Mady Sissoko, who played his final college season at Cal, has signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a free agent, and is on the Thunder’s roster for the summer league.
The Thunder plays in the Salt Lake City Summer League and will play games on July 5, 7 and 8, and Sissoko will try to do enough to continue with the team in the Las Vegas Summer League in games on July 10, 12, 15 and 16.
If he is impressive, he might be added to the Thunder’s G-League team, the OKC Blue roster.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Sissoko played his first four college seasons at Michigan State, and he started 59 games for the Spartans.
He played the 2024-25 season with Cal, and he started all 32 games he played with the Golden Bears. He averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He made 65.0% of his field-goal attempts and did not attempt a three-pointer. He was a physical presence in the middle for the Golden Bears, who finished the season with a 14-19 record, including a 6-14 mark in the ACC.
Sissoko became a significant factor late in the season, averaging 13.7 points and 11.2 rebounds over the final six games. He shot 71.8% from the field in that six-game span.
Oklahoma City took Georgetown's Thomas Sorber with the No. 15 overall pick and Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer with the No. 44 pick in the recent NBA draft, and Barnhizer is one of the players on the Thunder’s roster for the Salt Lake City Summer League.
Recent articles:
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 20 -- Orval Overall
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 21 -- Hardy Nickerson
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 22 -- Keenan Allen
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 23 -- Nnamdi Asomugha