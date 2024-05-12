Cal Golf: Byeong Hun An's Big Day at Wells Fargo Dissolves at the Finish
It was almost a great day at Quail Hollow for Byeong Hun An on Saturday.
Almost.
Through 15 holes in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship, the 32-year-old one-time Cal golfer had played bogey-free golf and was sitting in third place.
But in the span of three holes, An’s good fortune faded. He made double-bogey on No. 16 and a bogey on the 18th, leaving the course with an even-par 71 that dropped him back into a tie for sixth place.
He shares that spot with fellow Golden Bear Collin Morikawa, whose 1-over 72 has him at minus-4 and eight strokes back of Xander Schauffele.
Max Homa, ranked 10th in the world, will not pocket his third Wells Fargo triumph since 2019. The 33-year-old, who began the day tied for 13th, remains in that slot after shooting a 72 to wind up minus-2 for the tournament and 10 strokes off the pace.
Schauffele, the world’s No. 4-ranked player, couldn’t match the 64 or 67 he posted the first two days. But his 70 kept him one stroke ahead of second-ranked Rory McIlroy, who fired a 67 without a bogey and is at 11 under.
Sungjae Im is third at minus-8 after a 69 on Saturday.
An, still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, was within five strokes of the lead when his game went sideways on the 16th. He had birdies on Nos. 1, 7 and 14 before shooting 3 over the rest of the way.
Morikawa, who tied Homa for third place at the Masters just weeks ago, sandwiched bogeys on Nos. 1 and 4 around a birdie on No. 3 and never gained any traction.
Homa’s chances of making a third-round comeback were probably torpedoed when he made a double-bogey on the ninth hole.
Schauffele, winless in his past 38 tournaments, knows he’ll have to be at his best to end that drought. He’ll be paired with McIlroy over the final 18 holes.
I'm going to have to earn it tomorrow," Schauffele said. "I've got Rory breathing down my neck. I'll look at the leaderboard here shortly, but yeah, I think if I strike the ball they way I did today off the tee and just a little more focus coming into the greens, picking the spots and then going through my process a little better, should be in a good shape.”