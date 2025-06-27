Max Homa Unlikely to Make the Cut at Rocket Classic
Even when former Cal golfer Max Homa has a decent round, his day does not end well.
Homa was one of the early second-round starters at the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Friday, and he shot a 2-under-par 70 to leave him at 3-under for the tournament.
Many of the golfers have yet to start their second round as of 10 a.m. Pacific time, so a lot could happen, but the projected cut-line when Homa finished his round was at 5-under.
So unless a lot of golfers have poor second rounds, Homa will not be around for Saturday’s third round or Sunday’s final round.
If Homa misses the cut as expected, it would be the seventh time this year he has failed to make the cut and the second time in his past three tournaments.
In his seven tournaments since finishing tied for 12th at the Masters, Homa has not finished higher than 30th in any of them.
Homa has been one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, thanks to his engaging personality and humorous takes on events. But he is suffering through a prolonged slump.
Ranked as high as No. 5 in the world in April 2023, Homa is ranked 96th this week. He won't be eligible to compete in The Open in Northern Ireland next month.
Homa made strong bid to make the cut after a slow start on Friday. Starting his round on the 10th tee, Homa bogeyed his third hole, the 12th, but then had three birdies and no bogeys the rest of the way for a solid round.
It is unlikely to be enough, though.
Three other former Cal golfers have yet to start their second rounds as of 10 a.m. Pacific time. Collin Morikawa is at 3-under to start Friday’s round, Byeong Hun An begins at 4-under and Michael Kim starts out at 5-under.
The leader when Homa finished his round was Chris Kirk, who is 14-under after two rounds.
