Ex-Cal Golfers Collin Morikawa, Michael Kim, Byeong Hun An Shoot Under Par
Three former Cal golfers shot under par in the first round of the Rocket Classic on Thursday, with Collin Morikawa, Michael Kim and Byeong Hun An closely bunched after 18 holes.
A fourth former Golden Bears golfer, Max Homa, had barely started his first round at Detroit Golf Club when this story was posted at about 11 a.m. Pacific time.
Kim had the best score of the former Golden Bears with a 5-under-par 67, An came in at 4-under-par 68, while Morikawa carded a 3-under-par 69.
The leader at the moment is Min Woo Lee, who fired a 9-under-par 63, which feaured 10 birdies and a bogey.
But Morikawa is the one getting the most attention because he is using his third caddie in a span of less than three months. And his caddie this week is KK Limbhasut, who was Morikawa’s teammate for three years on Cal’s golf team (2016, 2018 and 2019).
Morikawa, who is ranked No. 5 in the world, started his round on the 10th tee, and he finished his first nine holes at 3-under, with a birdie on No. 11 and an eagle-3 on No. 17.
He was up and down in his second nine, recording three birdies and three bogeys in that span to finish at 3-under.
Kim continued his strong 2025 showing. He began the year ranked No. 155 and is now 55th. And he put himself in contention this week with a bogey-free first round that featured five birdies, including a birdie-3 on his final hole of the day at No. 18.
An, ranked 46th in the world, began his first round on the first tee, and he was heading to an outstanding round with three birdies along with an eagle-2 on No. 13 to put him at 5-under through 13. However, a bogey on the 15th hole left him at 4-under for the day.
