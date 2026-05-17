Cal's Valentina Savva Sets ACC Meet Record While Winning Hammer Throw
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Cal sophomore Valentina Savva delivered Cal’s highlight performance at the three-day ACC Track and Field Championships, setting a meet record while winning the women’s hammer throw at Louisville, Ky.
Savva threw a season-best 228 feet, 7 inches (69.86 meters) on her second attempt to eclipse the seven-year-old meet record by more than four feet. It was Savva’s longest throw in collegiate meet, exceeded only by her mark of 230-4 (70.22) at the 2025 European U23 Championships.
A native of Cyprus, who finished second at the ACC meet as a freshman, Savva had the three longest throws of the competition on Friday and won by nearly nine feet.
She became the fourth different Cal woman to win a conference title in the hammer, joining Jennifer Joyce (2002), Olympian Camryn Rogers (2019-21-22) and Giovanna Meeks (2025).
Cal’s Adrianna Coleman finished fifth with a mark of 210-6 (64.16), which lifts her to No. 8 on Cal’s all-time list. Senior Audrey Jacobs was eighth at 198-8 (60.56m).
Virginia won the men’s team title and Clemson took the women’s crown. Cal finished 11th and 13th, respectively, in the two competitions.
Other top performances by the Bears:
— Kai Anderson finished fourth in the men’s pole vault with a Cal freshman-record clearance of 17-9 3/4 (5.43m). He topped the freshman record by four inches and climbed to No. 6 on the program’s all-time list.
— Will Siemens tied for seventh in the vault at 16-8 (5.08m).
— Redshirt junior Nik Iwankiw placed fourth in the men’s shot put with a best mark of 59-5 3/4 (18.13m). Then he was sixth in the discus 173-9 (52.97m).
— Junior Lucija Leko was eighth in the women’s shot at 50-5 1/2 (15.38m).
— Senior Ali Sahaida placed fifth in the women’s vault with a mark of 13-10 1/2 (4.23m).
— Caitlyn Johnson set a Cal freshman record in the women’s long jump, leaping 20-4 1/2 (6.21m) to finish eighth.
— Junior Saqqara Ruffin placed sixth in the 100 hurdles at personal-best of 13.34 that puts her No. 6 all-time at Cal. Sophomore Inara Ukawuba was one spot back at 13.37, also her best and the No. 7 entry in the Bears’ record book.
— Miles Clark threw a personal best of 205-0 (62.49m) to finish eighth in the men’s hammer.
— Junior Chukwunonso Udeh twice posted career-best leaps in the men’s long jump, going 24-7 1/4 (7.50m) on his second attempt, then 25-0 (7.62m) in the fourth round to secure fifth place.
— Sophomore Trevor Rogers, also a wide receiver on the football team, placed seventh with a mark of 24-5 1/2 (7.45m). Rogers teammed with Aidan Orias, Wazell Wright and Javon Hampton Jr. to nab sixth place in the 4x100 relay with a mark of 40.05.
— Redshirt junior Luke Buddie finished sixth in the decathlon with a lifetime-best score of 7,266. His top marks included a win in the high jump at 6-6 (1.98m), a wind-aided personal-best of 11.17 in the 100 meters, a personal-best of 23-2 (7.06m) in the long jump
— Freshman Antonio Bayon, in his collegiate decathlon debut, placed eighth with a score of 6,802 points. His best events included clocking 15.44 in the 110 hurdles and clearing 15-3 (4.65m) in the pole vault.
— Victor Ezike Jr. tied for seventh place in the high jump, scaling 6-8 1/4 (2.04m).
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.