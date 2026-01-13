Virginia vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Louisville and Virginia are set to face each other in an ACC duel between two teams who are currently ranked in the top 25 in the country.

Both teams are also fresh off an impressive win. Virginia just beat Stanford by a score of 70-55, while Louisville cruised past Boston College by a score of 75-62.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Tuesday night.

Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia +3.5 (-110)

Louisville -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Virginia +155

Louisville -188

Total

OVER 155.5 (-110)

UNDER 155.5 (-110)

Virginia vs. Louisville How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 13

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: KFC Yum! Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Virginia Record: 14-2 (3-1 in ACC)

Louisville Record: 12-4 (2-2 in ACC)

Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Virginia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Virginia's last six games

Virginia is 17-3 straight up in its last 20 games vs. Louisville

Virginia is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games played in January

The UNDER is 5-1 in Louisville's last six games

Louisville is 19-1 straight up in its last 20 home games

Virginia vs. Louisville Key Player to Watch

Ryan Conwell, G - Louisville Cardinals

Ryan Conwell is Louisville's top shooter. He's averaging 19.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 40.8% from the field. He's questionable to play tonight, but if he does, he's going to be a difference-maker.

Virginia vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick

The key to beating Louisville is defending the three-point shot. No team shoots the three ball more than Louisville, with 54.1% of its shots coming from three-point range. Now, they'll face a Virginia team that is in the top 10 in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 28.8% from beyond the arc.

Not only do the Cavaliers have a strong perimeter defense, but they're also sixth in the country in effective possession ratio. That's well above Louisville, which comes in at 50th in that metric.

I'll take the points with Virginia on the road and hope they can slow down the perimeter shooting of Louisville.

Pick: Virginia +3.5 (-110) via FanDuel

