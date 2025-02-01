Cal Sets Program Records on the Track and in the Pool
Friday was an eventful day for Cal athletes on the track and in the pool.
Junior Johnny Goode, competing at the New Mexico Team Open in Albuquerque, set his third indoor track school record in two weeks by clocking 21.06 seconds in the 200 meters.
A transfer from College of San Mateo, Goode won his heat and finished fourth overall to eclipse teammate Gavin Schurr’s two-year-old program record of 21.21.
Goode previously set Cal records this season in the indoor 400 (46.48) and in the 4x400 relay, where he teammate with Isaiah Shaw, Ariam Naim and Iyan Godwin to clock 3:12.69. Both pf those marks came last week at the Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational, also at Albuquerque.
Aysha Shaheed, a senior from San Diego, rewrote her own Cal standard in the women’s 200, running 23.49 to improve her previous best of 23.77, also set two years ago.
The Bears also sent a track contingent to Seattle for the UW Invitational, where sophomore Justin Pretre and redshirt senior Garrett MacQuiddy both inked their names n the Cal record book in the 3,000 meters.
Pretre ran 7:53.44 to finish third place and climb to fourth on Cal’s all-time list with the fastest time recorded by a Golden Bears in eight years. MacQuiddy placed sixth in 7:54.18, which lands him at No. 5 all-time at Cal.
Meanwhile, back at Spieker Aquatics Complex at Berkeley, graduate student Lucas Henveaux broke a seven-year-old program record in the 1,650-yard freestyle as the third-ranked Bears topped No. 9 Stanford 175-125 in the 127th meeting between the programs.
Henveaux’s mark of 14:29.74 also set a pool record and is the fastest in the country by a collegiate swimmer this season. He topped the previous NCAA seasonal best of 14:30.47 by Rex Maurer of Texas and eclipsed the Cal record of 14:30.82, set by Nick Norman in 2018.
A native of Liege, Belgium, Henveaux came back to win the 500 freestyle in a pool record time of 4:10.82, which is third-fastest in the country this season.
Seniors Jack Alexy and Destin Lasco each won two events for the Bears, Alexy capturing the 50 free (19.00) and 100 free (41.61) and Lasco taking the 200 free (1:31.85) and the 200 individual medley (1:41.68).