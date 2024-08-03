Cal Sports Report

Cal Throwers Camryn Rogers, Mykolas Alekna Favored to Win Gold

Rogers beins her second Olympics with Sunday qualifying in the women's hammer; Alekna makes his debut in the men's discus on Monday

Jeff Faraudo

Camryn Rogers celebrates her 2023 World Championships victory
Camryn Rogers celebrates her 2023 World Championships victory / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Cal grad and reigning women’s hammer throw world champion Camryn Rogers begins her quest for gold at the Olympics on Sunday, and four track and field experts unanimously expect her to get it done in Paris. 

The 25-year-old Canadian, who won three NCAA titles at Cal and ranks No. 5 on the all-time world list, competes in qualifying Sunday before Tuesday’s 10:57 a.m. PDT finals.

Four outlets that cover the sport all picked Rogers to step to the top of the podium after she placed fifth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s how they envision the hammer throw competition unfolding: 

Track and Field News

Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada

Silver: DeAnna Price, USA

Bronze: Jie Zhou, China

Sports Illustrated

Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada

Silver: DeAnna Price, USA

Bronze: Hanna Skydan, Azerbaijan

USA Today

Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada

Silver: DeAnna Price, USA

Bronze: Jie Zhao, China

Athletics Weekly

Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada 

Silver: DeAnna Price, USA 

Bronze: Jie Zhao, China

Mykolas Alekna
Mykolas Alekna / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Cal junior Mykolas Alekna, who set a world record this spring in the men’s discus, has qualifying on Monday before the Wednesday final at  11:25 a.m. PST. 

Alekna took a break from collegiate competition this spring to focus on training for the Olympics, and it’s worked well for the 21-year from Lithuania. Still, because of his youth, some wonder how Alekna will hold up to the pressure of being the favorite in his first Olympics.

He is favored to win in Paris, but not everyone agrees: 

Track and Field News

Gold: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania

Silver: Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia

Bronze: Matthew Denny, Australia

Sports Illustrated

Gold: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania

Silver: Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia

Bronze: Alex Rose, Samoa

USA Today

Gold: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania

Silver: Kristjan Čeh, Slovenia

Bronze: Ralford Mullings, Jamaica

Athletics Weekly

Gold: Kristjan Čeh, Slovenia

Silver: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania

Bronze: Daniel Ståhl, Sweden

