Cal Throwers Camryn Rogers, Mykolas Alekna Favored to Win Gold
Cal grad and reigning women’s hammer throw world champion Camryn Rogers begins her quest for gold at the Olympics on Sunday, and four track and field experts unanimously expect her to get it done in Paris.
The 25-year-old Canadian, who won three NCAA titles at Cal and ranks No. 5 on the all-time world list, competes in qualifying Sunday before Tuesday’s 10:57 a.m. PDT finals.
Four outlets that cover the sport all picked Rogers to step to the top of the podium after she placed fifth at the Tokyo Olympics.
Here’s how they envision the hammer throw competition unfolding:
Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada
Silver: DeAnna Price, USA
Bronze: Jie Zhou, China
Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada
Silver: DeAnna Price, USA
Bronze: Hanna Skydan, Azerbaijan
Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada
Silver: DeAnna Price, USA
Bronze: Jie Zhao, China
Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada
Silver: DeAnna Price, USA
Bronze: Jie Zhao, China
Meanwhile, Cal junior Mykolas Alekna, who set a world record this spring in the men’s discus, has qualifying on Monday before the Wednesday final at 11:25 a.m. PST.
Alekna took a break from collegiate competition this spring to focus on training for the Olympics, and it’s worked well for the 21-year from Lithuania. Still, because of his youth, some wonder how Alekna will hold up to the pressure of being the favorite in his first Olympics.
He is favored to win in Paris, but not everyone agrees:
Gold: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania
Silver: Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia
Bronze: Matthew Denny, Australia
Sports Illustrated
Gold: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania
Silver: Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia
Bronze: Alex Rose, Samoa
USA Today
Gold: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania
Silver: Kristjan Čeh, Slovenia
Bronze: Ralford Mullings, Jamaica
Athletics Weekly
Gold: Kristjan Čeh, Slovenia
Silver: Mykolas Alekna, Lithuania
Bronze: Daniel Ståhl, Sweden